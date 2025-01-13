Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Local News

In Memory of Joseph J. Jannarone: A Man Who Planted Roots in Parsippany

October 10, 1933  -  January 10, 2025

By Frank L. Cahill
Joe Jannarone, Sr, (JJ) on the field at Jannarone Park

PARSIPPANY — Joseph J. Jannarone, a dedicated family man and pillar of his community, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2025, at LIVIA Health and Senior Living in East Hanover. He was 91 years old.

Joe was born in Belleville and grew up in Bloomfield before making his home in Parsippany in 1957.

In 1972, the Township of Parsippany established the Parks and Forestry Department and Joe was appointed Director. Today there are 31 parks in Parsippany that are maintained by the Township, 18 of these parks were built and/or improved during his time as Department Director. Joe, was very honored that the newest of these parks is named in his honor. Joe was also very proud to be honored by the National Arbor Society as “Forester of the year” and that Parsippany was named “Tree City USA.” In 1974, Joe started a program to give every third grade student in Parsippany a pine tree seedling to plant in their yard, this program is still going and it is estimated that over 150,000 trees have been planted in town.

A devoted member of several local organizations, Joe was a proud member of the Colonial Prospect Lodge #24 Masonic Lodge in Chester, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, the Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge 2561, and the 200 Club of Morris County.

Joe’s dedication to family, community, and service will be remembered by all who knew him. His life was a testament to kindness, commitment, and the joy of helping others.

He was predeceased by his wives: Nicki (nee-Gurrieri), who passed away on August 13, 1986, and Gloria B. (nee-Maffie), who passed away on December 2, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas, who passed away on November 7, 2015.

Joe is survived by his loving children: Joseph and his wife, Roseann, Thomas and his wife, Keely, Lisa Arvidson and her husband, Dennis, and Joanne Winter and her husband, Bill; his step-daughter, Lynne Chandler and her husband, Ralph; his 8 cherished grandchildren and 7 treasured great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved fur companion, Becky, who was always by his side.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, at St. Christopher R.C. Church. 1050 Littleton Road. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Wednesday, January 15, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road. (973) 887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joe’s Memory to the Sons of Italy Lodge 2561. c/o Mike Zambito, 11 Harrison Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054. soi2561.org

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
