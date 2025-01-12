Sunday, January 12, 2025
Morris County Surrogate Court Staff Sworn-In, Reaffirm Commitment to Community Service

By Frank L. Cahill
Morris County Surrogate Court staff sworn-in and reaffirm commitment

MORRIS COUNTY – The Morris County Surrogate Court staff recommitted to their vital roles on Thursday as they were sworn in during a special ceremony officiated by the Honorable Stuart A. Minkowitz, A.J.S.C. This event coincided with the beginning of Surrogate Heather Darling’s new term, reflecting a shared dedication to serving the community.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of the team’s work in managing estates, guardianships, and adoptions—services that often accompany some of life’s most challenging transitions. Surrogate Darling appreciated the team’s professionalism and compassion in supporting Morris County residents during these pivotal moments.

“This reaffirmation underscores our commitment to operating the court with efficiency, empathy, and integrity,” said Surrogate Darling. “Together, we will continue to ensure that the residents of Morris County receive the highest standard of care and assistance.”

The Morris County Surrogate’s Office provides essential guidance and support to families navigating legal and emotional complexities. With their oaths renewed, the team stands ready to assist the community with steadfast dedication.

For more information about the Morris County Surrogate’s Office and its services, visit www.morrissurrogate.com.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
