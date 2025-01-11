Parsippany 5th Graders Compete in Thrilling 62-Round Spelling Bee

PARSIPPANY — The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills proudly hosted the 9th Annual 5th Grade Spelling Bee on January 10 at Parsippany Hills High School. This much-anticipated event celebrated the academic achievements of local 5th graders, fostering a love for language and a spirit of friendly competition.

Participants from elementary schools across Parsippany demonstrated their spelling expertise in front of an enthusiastic audience of parents, teachers, and community members. The evening culminated in a thrilling finale after 62 challenging rounds.

The Winners:

First Place: Rishi Arvindh, 10, Northvail Elementary School, with the winning word “elocution.”

Second Place: Connor Xiang, 10, Intervale Elementary School.

Third Place: Margaux Tobias, 10, Knollwood Elementary School.

These talented students have been able to represent Parsippany at the New Jersey State Federated Women’s Club (NJSFWC) Highlands District Spelling Bee on February 22 in Rockaway. District winners will advance to the State Championship on April 5 in New Brunswick.

The Woman’s Club’s dedication to supporting education and youth shines through events like this, which build students’ confidence and encourage lifelong learning. The competition was made possible thanks to the club’s ongoing fundraising efforts, which help sustain such enriching programs for the community.

The event was judged by Lara Carlson (Assistant Principal, Parsippany Hills High School), Melissa Kuzma (Director, Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library), and William Westhoven (Reporter, Gannett NJ Daily Record). Moderation was led by Mary Ann Coyne, Chair of the Ninth Annual Spelling Bee, with Marianne Burke serving as the event’s pronouncer.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills invites new members to join its education, leadership, and community service mission. For more information, visit its website, email womansclubofpth@gmail.com, or follow it on Facebook and Instagram.