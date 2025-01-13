Letter to the Editor:

Dear Editor:

I have read and re-read this article in Parsippany Focus to try to find a way to believe that this effort on the part of Laura Ali, Chair of the Morris County GOP and Parsippany’s Republican Club, led by Mayor Jamie Barberio, is a good faith effort to benefit the taxpayers of Parsippany. For the life of me, I have not been able to find anything here but betrayal to the people of Parsippany.

I have been a taxpayer in Parsippany for 55 years. At that time, I had NEVER joined the Morris County Republican Party Club or the Parsippany Republican Club. The main reason for my lack of enthusiasm for our local political clubs is my belief that the leadership has long leaned toward “going along to get along”. This proposal by GOP Chair Ali seems exactly that.

It is not that I do not like Mayor Barberio. I do like him. I do not like nor agree with some of the policies this administration has endorsed. Have we forgotten the bitter installation of the Project Labor Agreements (PLA) into all Municipal construction contracts above $5 million? Have we forgotten how so many of our citizens came out to let Mayor Barberio and the Town Council know that We, the People, disagreed with PLA’s? I remember that Mayor Barberio and the majority of the Town Council voted against our many voices, which will ultimately, I believe, force us all to pay more taxes so our elected leaders can satisfy the unions and other interested parties. And have we forgotten how many in our community were intimidated by importing hundreds of Carpenter’s Union members to shout us down at our Town Council meetings? Have we forgotten how many Town Council meetings we attended to share our doubts about the ongoing Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) programs that Mayor Barberio, most members of the Town Council and Attorney Inglesino told us was good for us, but most of us still do not see nor understand the benefit of?

In all of these long, protracted, and bitter disagreements, the only voice that consistently sided with most of the taxpayers of Parsippany was Town Councilman Justin Musella. That is something for all fair-minded citizens to keep in mind. I do NOT know the best path for the taxpayers of Parsippany. What I DO know is that those who voted against the majority wishes of the people of Parsippany, still to this day, have not provided ANY convincing information that this citizen has heard that would cause me to feel that they had my interests first and foremost in their minds when they voted. I have been paying attention to what is said and written. I do not see anything here that will benefit us.

I hope that Musella stands strong.

Hank Heller

Parsippany