Parsippany GOP Faces Internal Struggles as Unity Ticket Proposal Sparks Tension

PARSIPPANY — The push for a unity ticket in Parsippany by Morris County GOP Chair Laura Marie Ali is an effort to minimize party division and strengthen the Republican front in a swing town that has seen fluctuating support for the GOP in recent elections. The proposal suggests that Mayor Jamie Barberio, Councilman Justin Musella, and Councilman Frank Neglia form a ticket to consolidate resources and present a unified front against the Democrats. Musella announced his candidacy in July 2024. (Click here to read the article). Barberio and Neglia haven’t officially announced their candidacy.

However, the unity proposal has already faced resistance, with Councilman Musella openly rejecting it. Musella has stated that he will not attend a meeting with Ali and the GOP executive board, asserting that “there’s nothing more to discuss.” His refusal highlights the tension within the party, reminiscent of the divisive 2021 Republican primary, where Musella emerged as a council member with Ali’s overwhelming endorsement. Musella ran in the primary with Former Council President Lou Valori and Former Board of Education Member Gary Martin. Valori and Martin lost the primary, and Musella joined Barberio and Neglia. In the 2021 Parsippany general election, Musella secured the highest votes among all council candidates, receiving 8,303 votes. His running mate, Frank Neglia, also a Republican, garnered 8,012 votes. In contrast, Democratic candidates Judy Hernandez and Cori Herbig received 7,301 and 7,123 votes, respectively. Subsequently, Hernandez won the 2023 General Election by two votes. Judy Hernandez (Democrat) obtained 4,529 votes, taking out Adam Kandil (Republican) with 4,527 votes.

Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Marie Ali

Ali’s emphasis on unity is a strategic attempt to avoid a repeat of the 2021 primary battle, which strained party resources and created internal divisions. The stakes are high in Parsippany, the largest municipality in Morris County, where recent election results have shown a lean toward Democrats. For instance, in 2024, Kamala Harris narrowly carried the township over Donald Trump, and Democratic candidates like U.S. Senator Andy Kim and Rep. Mikie Sherrill performed strongly.

Ali’s email to party leaders underscores the risks of an extended primary fight. She warns that it could weaken Republican momentum and provide Democrats with an opportunity to exploit perceived disunity. She envisions the unity ticket as a solution, combining Barberio’s experience, Musella’s fresh perspective, and Neglia’s commitment to the community.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio

Barberio’s history as mayor and recent political journey reflect the challenges of Parsippany’s evolving electorate. After losing to Democrat Michael Soriano in 2017, Barberio regained the mayoralty in 2021 in a tight primary and general election. Musella’s entry into the primary suggests a shift in party dynamics as newer voices challenge established leadership.

Ali’s proposed unity ticket aims to avoid these potential fractures, positioning the GOP to focus its efforts on defeating Democrats in the general election. However, with Musella unwilling to compromise, the likelihood of a contested primary remains high. This sets the stage for a potentially contentious battle that could define the future of Parsippany’s Republican leadership and the party’s ability to maintain influence in this key Morris County township.

The lack of movement or leaks from Parsippany Democrats regarding their potential ticket underscores their typical strategy of party unity, which often contrasts sharply with the more contentious Republican primaries. Historically, Democrats in Parsippany and elsewhere in Morris County have tended to avoid competitive primaries, opting to present a consolidated front in the general election.

This strategic unity allows them to conserve resources and focus entirely on defeating the Republican slate in November. By avoiding public intra-party disputes, Democrats also project an image of solidarity, which can appeal to swing voters in a township like Parsippany, where the electorate is willing to vote for both parties depending on the candidates and election cycle.

The Democrats’ silence could also be a calculated move, allowing the Republican primary battle between Mayor Jamie Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella to play out publicly. This scenario benefits the Democratic Party, allowing them to watch the Republican candidates spend money and energy against each other, potentially creating voter fatigue or division among GOP supporters.

Parsippany’s recent voting trends suggest that Democrats have gained ground in the township. The results from 2024 show tight margins in presidential, Senate, and congressional races, but they lean in favor of Democratic candidates. This momentum, combined with a lack of internal divisions, positions the Democrats as formidable opponents in the upcoming election, even without a declared ticket.

If Republicans remain divided heading into the general election, Democrats could capitalize on this by presenting a unified, polished slate. Given their history of avoiding competitive primaries, it’s likely that when the Democratic ticket is eventually announced, it will reflect careful planning to maximize their chances in November.

The 2025 primary election date has been moved to Tuesday, June 10, to accommodate religious observances that fall during the typical schedule. This is a notable shift, as New Jersey primaries are traditionally held on the first Tuesday of June. The adjustment reflects the state’s sensitivity to inclusivity and respect for religious holidays, ensuring that all voters can fully participate in the democratic process.

It’s essential for voters to be aware of the new date to ensure participation in this critical phase of the election process. Early voting and mail-in ballot options will remain available, providing flexibility for those unable to vote on June 10. (Click here to read the story)