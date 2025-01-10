Saturday, January 11, 2025
Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Business Speed Networking & Lunch Event

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANYThe Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC), in collaboration with the Parsippany PAL, is hosting an exciting Business Speed Networking and lunch Event on Thursday, February 13th. The event will take place at the Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., providing business professionals an excellent opportunity to expand their networks and enjoy a delicious lunch.

Sponsored by the Parsippany Police Athletic League, this event aims to unite local professionals from various industries in a fast-paced, structured networking format. Participants can engage in meaningful conversations, exchange business cards, and forge new connections that could lead to future collaborations.

The registration fee is $25.00 and includes lunch. Seats are limited, so attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early. To register, click here.

“Events like these are instrumental in fostering relationships within our business community,” said Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member. “They provide professionals a platform to connect, collaborate, and grow together.”

In today’s fast-paced world, networking is more important than ever. Speed networking events are revolutionizing how professionals connect, offering a structured and efficient way to expand your network and create valuable business relationships.

Unlike traditional networking events, speed networking provides participants with a series of timed, one-on-one interactions. This format ensures that everyone gets the chance to meet multiple professionals in a short amount of time. Each interaction is designed to be concise and impactful, making it an ideal platform for those looking to make the most of their time.

One key benefit of speed networking is the opportunity to meet a diverse group of people in a single event.

Don’t miss out—register today and bring plenty of business cards to share!

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
