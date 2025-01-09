Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills High School Scholarships Available

PARSIPPANY — The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is thrilled to announce that multiple $1,000 scholarships are now available to all graduating seniors from Parsippany High and Parsippany Hills. These scholarships are open to students pursuing further education in colleges, trade/technical schools, or nursing programs.



To apply, please contact your school counselor and follow their specific timeline and procedures. Thanks to its successful Fundraisers, the club has a rich history of awarding hundreds of scholarships over the past 65 years.



The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the country and state. These organizations provide opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service.



General Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of every month from September through April at 7:00 pm.

If you want to attend our next General Meeting to learn more about our activities, please contact Ginny at 973-887-0336 or visit our website at https://parsippanywomansclub.org. You can also email us at womansclubofpth@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.