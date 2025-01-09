Parsippany Board of Adjustment Holds Annual Reorganization Meeting

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment held its annual reorganization meeting on Wednesday, January 8. During the meeting, key appointments and leadership positions were confirmed for the upcoming term.

William Johnson, Esq. administers the oath of office to Bernard Berkowitz

Long-time members Bernard Berkowitz and Davey Willans were reappointed to four-year terms concluding on December 31, 2028. BettyLou DeCroce was sworn in to fulfill an unexpired four-year term ending on December 31, 2027.

William Johnson, Esq. administers the oath of office to Davey Willans.

Returning members include Scott Joskowitz, Chris Mazzarella, Santosh Peddi, Robert Quinn, and Sridath B. Reddy.

William Johnson, Esq. administers the oath of office to BettyLou DeCroce

The Board elected Loretta Gragnani as Chairwoman, with Chris Mazzarella selected as Vice-Chairman. Nora Jolie was officially confirmed as the Board of Adjustment Secretary.

Several professional appointments were also reaffirmed during the meeting:

John Chadwick as Planner

as Planner Thomas Lemanowicz as Engineer

as Engineer William Johnson as Attorney

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment plays a vital role in the township, tasked with reviewing and deciding on zoning variance applications and appeals related to the township’s zoning regulations. This includes evaluating property owners’ requests for exceptions to zoning ordinances, such as setback, height, or usage variances, while ensuring that decisions align with the community’s zoning objectives.

Through its work, the Board of Adjustment helps maintain a balance between individual property rights and the township’s long-term planning goals, contributing to Parsippany’s orderly growth and development.

