Monday, January 6, 2025
Business News

Morris County Chamber Panel to Discuss Investing in County’s Future

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
County College of Morris President Anthony Iacono

FLORHAM PARK — The Morris County Chamber of Commerce will host a panel discussion on investment in the county’s education, healthcare, legal, and infrastructure sectors from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, at the Park Avenue Club, located at 184 Park Ave.

The panel will feature County College of Morris President Anthony Iacono, Morris County Administrator Deena Leary, Chamber President Meghan Hunscher, and Atlantic Health System Vice President of Facilities, Management, and Real Estate Robert Peake.

“Strategic investment in Morris County’s education, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors will play a vital role in shaping the county’s future economy, business outlook, and quality of life for residents,” said Hunscher, who also serves as president of the Morris County Economic Development Corporation, a division of the chamber.

“Whether you are a business leader, educator, healthcare professional, or resident, this is a chance to learn about the projects that will shape our community for years to come.”

For more information and to register click here.

