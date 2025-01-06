Winter Tree Identification Event Comes to Parsippany’s Troy Meadow Nature Preserve

PARSIPPANY — Winter tree identification can be a challenging but rewarding activity, and this January, locals have a unique opportunity to learn this skill at Troy Meadow Nature Preserve. Wildlife Preserves is hosting a Winter Tree Identification event on Saturday, January 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a rain date scheduled for January 26.

The event will be led by experienced field naturalist Michael Leone, who will guide participants through the preserve on a two-hour walk. While trees lose their leaves in the colder months, Michael will teach attendees how to identify trees using other distinctive features such as bark texture, branch structure, buds, and any remaining fruits or seed pods.

“Winter presents a fascinating challenge for identifying trees,” said Leone. “Without leaves, you have to rely on subtler characteristics, which sharpens your observational skills and deepens your connection to nature.”

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for winter weather, as the event will take place entirely outdoors, and no restrooms will be available on-site. Space is limited to 25 people, and advance registration is required by Monday, January 20. Interested individuals can RSVP by scanning the QR code on the event flyer or visiting the registration page at tinyurl.com/TMWinterTreeID.

Located at 250 Troy Meadow Road in Parsippany, Troy Meadow Nature Preserve provides a scenic and serene backdrop for this engaging and educational event. The preserve is home to a diverse array of wildlife and vegetation, making it an ideal setting for nature enthusiasts to hone their tree identification skills.

Whether you’re a seasoned naturalist or simply curious about the wintertime wonders of Troy Meadows, this event promises to be an enriching experience. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn more about the natural world and the unique beauty of trees in their winter form.