Morris County Commissioners Hold 2025 Reorganization Meeting

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen was sworn in Friday, January 3, 2025, as director of the Board of County Commissioners after Commissioners Deborah Smith, John Krickus, and Stephen H. Shaw took an oath of office for new, three-year terms on the board.

“I appreciate my colleagues’ confidence in electing me as director again. In 2025, I’ll work even harder to keep Morris County the best-run county in America. With your support, we can make it happen,” said Commissioner Director Selen, who had served as director in 2022.

State Senator John Bramnick described Selen as a representation of “the American Dream,” as he swore in the Commissioner, whose wife, Tulin, held the Quran.

Selen immigrated to the United States from Turkey 28 years ago, arriving with no money and unable to speak English. He began by pumping gas at a Madison service station less than five miles from the Morris County Courthouse. By 2008, he became a U.S. citizen, worked for a major financial institution, and later served as mayor of Chatham Township.

Selen became a County Commissioner in 2021.

“Where else can you attend a Revolutionary War cannon rededication one weekend and a cricket field ribbon-cutting the next? I wake up every day grateful to live here and even more honored to serve here,” Director Selen said of living in Morris County.

Commissioner Stephen Shaw, his granddaughter, his wife, Cindy, and Sheriff James M. Gannon

Commissioner Shaw, who served as deputy director in 2024 and director in 2021, was sworn into his new three-year term by State Senator Anthony Bucco and later sworn in as deputy director by Sheriff James M. Gannon. His wife, Cindy, held the Bible in the company of their children and grandchildren.

“It’s not about us individually — it’s about the people we serve. We are short-term stewards of Morris County. Whether you serve three years or 33 years, it’s a brief moment in our county’s 286-year history. Morris County remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family because of the wise stewardship of those who came before us,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Shaw.

The Honorable Joan Bedrin Murray swears in Commissioner Deborah Smith as Smith’s husband, Steven, holds the Bible.

Commissioner Smith, a former director and deputy director, was sworn in by the Hon. Joan Bedrin Murray, as Smith’s husband, Steven, held the Bible.

“We upheld our commitment to holding the line on the county tax rate while maintaining the high-quality services that define Morris County. From enhancing educational opportunities to preserving our open spaces, historic landmarks, trails, and parks, we ensure Morris County remains a jewel in New Jersey,” said Commissioner Smith, who also reaffirmed the board’s support for Israel and Ukraine.

Commissioner Krickus emphasized his dedication to veteran services and fiscal discipline as he was sworn in by Assemblyman Michael Inganamort. Krickus’s wife, Carolyn, held the Bible.

“In 1918, my grandfather, a Czech immigrant coal miner, joined the U.S. Army as a doughboy in World War I and he was given his New Testament. Sixty years later, I joined the Marine Corps. When I went to boot camp, I received my New Testament,” said Commissioner Krickus. “It is an honor to serve all the people of Morris County alongside my fellow Commissioners.”

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling was sworn in by Hon. Stuart A. Minkowitz. Deputy Surrogate Chris Luongo held the Bible.

Surrogate Darling reaffirmed her commitment to providing compassionate and efficient probate services for Morris County families as she was sworn in by the Hon. Stuart A. Minkowitz. Deputy Surrogate Chris Luongo held the Bible.

The ceremony opened with the Presentation of Colors by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, accompanied by bagpipes performed by Sgt. Eric Huffert. Sheriff Gannon led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Louise Miniter, a senior at Morris County Vocational School District Academy for Performing Arts, sang the National Anthem.

The invocation and benediction were delivered by the Rev. Herman Scott, Chaplain for the Morris County Correctional Facility.

A moment of silence was held during the evening in memory of former President Jimmy Carter and the victims of the New Year terrorist attack in New Orleans.

The Board of County Commissioners will hold its next work session and regular meeting on January 8, 2025, at the Administration & Records Building. The work session begins at 5:00 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Meetings will be livestreamed via Webex.