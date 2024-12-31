Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Garden State Coin, Stamp & Currency Show Returns to Parsippany in 2025

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Old letters and coins

PARSIPPANY – Collectors and enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The Garden State Coin, Stamp & Currency Show will occur monthly in 2025 at the P.A.L. Building, located at 33 Baldwin Road, next to Smith Field off Route 46.

This popular event will feature over 75 dealer tables, offering a wide selection of coins, stamps, and currency for seasoned collectors and curious newcomers. Public hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., providing ample time to explore the offerings and connect with fellow hobbyists.

The 2025 schedule is as follows:

  • January 5
  • February 2
  • March 2
  • April 6
  • May 4
  • June 1
  • July 6
  • August 3
  • September 7
  • October 5
  • November 2
  • December 7

For more information, contact the organizers at (973) 644-0099 or via email at gardenstatecoinshow@gmail.com.

Whether you’re looking to add to your collection, discover rare finds, or simply learn more about this fascinating hobby, the Garden State Coin, Stamp & Currency Show is the place to be. Don’t miss it!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
