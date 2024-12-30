Tuesday, December 31, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Public Library Hosts Life-Saving Blood Drive
Local News

Parsippany Public Library Hosts Life-Saving Blood Drive

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
176
File Photo

PARSIPPANY – The New York Blood Center invites the community to participate in a life-saving Blood Drive on Thursday, January 16, at the Parsippany Main Library, located at 449 Halsey Road. The event will run from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Blood donations play a critical role in saving lives, and every donation can save up to three lives. All donors at this event will receive refreshments and snacks as a token of appreciation for their generosity.

The Blood Drive is an excellent opportunity for Parsippany residents to make a meaningful impact and support those in need of life-saving blood transfusions. Whether you’re a first-time donor or a regular contributor, your participation helps ensure a stable blood supply for hospitals and patients in the region.

Mark your calendars and join the Parsippany community in this life-saving mission. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the New York Blood Center or visit their website.

Together, let’s make a difference—one pint of blood at a time!

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Welcomes Three New Police Officers
Next article
Garden State Coin, Stamp & Currency Show Returns to Parsippany in 2025
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »