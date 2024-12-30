Parsippany Public Library Hosts Life-Saving Blood Drive

PARSIPPANY – The New York Blood Center invites the community to participate in a life-saving Blood Drive on Thursday, January 16, at the Parsippany Main Library, located at 449 Halsey Road. The event will run from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Blood donations play a critical role in saving lives, and every donation can save up to three lives. All donors at this event will receive refreshments and snacks as a token of appreciation for their generosity.

The Blood Drive is an excellent opportunity for Parsippany residents to make a meaningful impact and support those in need of life-saving blood transfusions. Whether you’re a first-time donor or a regular contributor, your participation helps ensure a stable blood supply for hospitals and patients in the region.

Mark your calendars and join the Parsippany community in this life-saving mission. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the New York Blood Center or visit their website.

Together, let’s make a difference—one pint of blood at a time!