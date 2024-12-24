Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Property Manager at the Mountain Club Condominium Charged with Theft and Forgery

Mountain Club is located on Route 10 East Parsippany

PARSIPPANYUnion County Prosecutor William A. Daniel confirmed the arrest of Martinia Heath, 43, of Morris Plains, on multiple charges of theft and forgery following an extensive investigation.

Heath faces one count of 2nd-degree theft by deception, one count of 2nd-degree impersonation, and additional 3rd and 4th-degree forgery charges. The investigation, prompted by a referral from Corner Property Management of Springfield, uncovered an elaborate scheme perpetrated during Heath’s tenure as the on-site property manager at the Mountain Club Condominium complex.

As of 2022, the residents employed Corner Property Management to manage the community.

The association is responsible for maintaining the complex’s common areas and amenities, comprising over 50 buildings with 702 residential units.

According to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Prosecutions Unit, led by Sergeant Alex Lopez, Heath allegedly falsified records and correspondence, including fabricating invoices. These actions resulted in financial losses exceeding $1 million to Corner Property Management between 2019 and 2023.

Heath is scheduled to appear in Union County court on January 30, 2025.

Corner Property Management, a property management company based in Springfield Township, oversees the Mountain Club Condominium complex. Their office is located at 11 Cleveland Place, Springfield.

The company manages various residential communities, ensuring maintenance, financial oversight, and administrative support.

Authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with additional information regarding Heath or similar incidents to contact Sergeant Alex Lopez at (908) 527-4500.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

