Large Sinkhole Shuts Down I-80 Eastbound

MORRIS COUNTY — Motorists heading east should avoid Route 80 as a portion of the interstate in Wharton was closed on Thursday, December 26, to eastbound traffic due to a collapse of the highway’s right shoulder, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT).

The incident, attributed to a sinkhole, was announced around 7:45 a.m. The NJDOT has not provided an estimate on how long repairs will take.

Eastbound Route 80 traffic is being diverted at Exit 34, leading drivers on a detour to Route 15. Motorists are directed to travel southbound on Route 15 until they can merge back onto Route 80 near the Rockaway-Townsquare Mall in Rockaway Township.

Morris County residents are advised to take Berkshire Valley Road to West Dewey Avenue as an alternate route to avoid the closed section of the interstate.

“NJDOT crews are evaluating the situation and designing a repair,” said the agency. No timeline for the highway’s reopening has been provided, as the duration of the work is subject to weather or other factors.

The NJDOT recommends motorists check its traffic information website for construction updates and real-time travel information. Updates are also available on X (@NewJerseyDOT), the NJDOT Facebook page, or Instagram (@NewJersey.DOT).