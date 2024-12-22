Letter to the Editor: Residents Demand Accountability After Mayor Barberio Skips Drone Briefing

Dear Editor:

I just heard today that our Parsippany Mayor James Barberio missed the recent pivotal briefing conducted by the FBI about drone activity over the Northern NJ area. He knows many of his constituents have seen the drones and are scared.

This meeting was only open to elected mayors. Our full-time employed mayor should have prioritized this serious matter of public safety. A competent leader would have sent a representative to any other events held at this time and ensured our township’s concerns were heard at today’s meeting, attended by Mayors throughout Morris County and around the state.

Mayor Barberio’s decision to skip this briefing sends a clear message: our community’s safety is not his top priority. I have requested that Councilperson Justin Musella bring this to the attention of the other council members to ensure Parsippany is never left out of critical discussions affecting our residents.

Concerned residents of Rainbow Lakes