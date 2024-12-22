Sunday, December 22, 2024
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Residents Demand Accountability After Mayor Barberio Skips Drone...
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Residents Demand Accountability After Mayor Barberio Skips Drone Briefing

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
146

Dear Editor:

I just heard today that our Parsippany Mayor James Barberio missed the recent pivotal briefing conducted by the FBI about drone activity over the Northern NJ area.  He knows many of his constituents have seen the drones and are scared.  

This meeting was only open to elected mayors.  Our full-time employed mayor should have prioritized this serious matter of public safety. A competent leader would have sent a representative to any other events held at this time and ensured our township’s concerns were heard at today’s meeting, attended by  Mayors throughout Morris County and around the state.

Mayor Barberio’s decision to skip this briefing sends a clear message: our community’s safety is not his top priority.   I have requested that Councilperson Justin Musella bring this to the attention of the other council members to ensure Parsippany is never left out of critical discussions affecting our residents.

Concerned residents of Rainbow Lakes

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Students Take on NASA’s App Development Challenge
Next article
Agustina Vinals of Brooklawn Middle School Wins Grand Prize in Optimum’s 2024 Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »