Agustina Vinals of Brooklawn Middle School Wins Grand Prize in Optimum’s 2024 Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest

PARSIPPANY — Agustina Vinals, a student at Brooklawn Middle School, has been named one of the Grand Prize winners in Optimum’s 2024 Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest. Organized in collaboration with the Univision Foundation, the annual contest celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and highlights the rich histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic Americans.

Students across Optimum’s 21-state service area were invited to participate by writing a 500-word essay about a person, cultural experience, celebration, or tradition that connected them to Hispanic culture and what it means to them. The contest ran from September 15 to October 31, and Agustina’s essay stood out among hundreds of submissions, earning her one of four Grand Prize scholarships of $3,000.

“We are honored to witness the remarkable creativity and heartfelt stories shared by students through our Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest,” said Jen Ostrager, Senior Vice President of Community Affairs at Optimum. “This contest not only celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Hispanic Americans but also fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of their significant contributions to our communities. We are proud to support and uplift these voices.”

In addition to the Grand Prize winners, Honorable Mentions were awarded to a dozen finalists in both the middle and high school categories. Educators who encouraged their students to participate also received special recognition, with gifts awarded to those who submitted the highest number of essays.

A live virtual celebration event, moderated by News 12’s Elly Morillo, was held on Tuesday, December 10, to honor Agustina and the other winners, as well as the educators who played a vital role in inspiring their students. This event will continue Optimum and Univision Foundation’s mission of celebrating the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced our country.

Optimum remains committed to supporting the communities it serves and fostering opportunities for education and cultural appreciation. To view the full list of finalists or learn more about the Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest, visit www.Optimum.com/hhm.