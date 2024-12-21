Morris County Students Take on NASA’s App Development Challenge

MORRIS COUNTY — Students from the Academy for Computer & Information Sciences, located at the Morris County School of Technology in Denville, are reaching for the stars—literally. This school year, they embarked on an exciting STEM journey by participating in NASA’s App Development Challenge (ADC), one of eight Artemis Student Challenges that aim to engage students in deep space exploration missions.

The ADC, led by NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, is a highly competitive coding challenge under the NASA Office of STEM Engagement Next Gen STEM Project. It tasks student teams with solving real-world technical problems that support NASA’s Artemis missions. This year, students were challenged to research and design a computer application to visualize Artemis II, NASA’s first crewed mission on its path to establishing a sustainable presence on the Moon. The app will assist with mission planning and training activities, a crucial step in humanity’s return to lunar exploration.

The project is developed in collaboration with NASA’s Space Communication and Navigation (SCaN) team, which oversees space communication activities supporting more than 100 missions. SCaN’s work includes managing NASA’s Near Space and Deep Space Networks, advancing cutting-edge technologies such as optical and quantum communications, and creating an integrated space communications architecture to enable exploration programs through 2040.

A 10-Week Journey with NASA

From October 2 to December 11, 2024, students engaged in a rigorous 10-week challenge. They interacted with NASA coders and engineers through live virtual events and office hours. Their progress was evaluated by NASA scientists and engineers via video submissions and interviews. Top-performing teams will be selected for a culminating event at Johnson Space Center.

By participating in the ADC, these “Artemis Generation” students are actively contributing to NASA’s mission to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon’s surface.

An Academy Dedicated to Excellence

The Academy for Computer & Information Sciences is part of the Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD), offering a comprehensive Career & Technical Education (CTE) program. The academy provides in-depth instruction in computer programming, network security, software engineering, and other fields, preparing students for post-secondary education and careers in computer science.

MCVSD’s academy programs allow students in grades 9-12 to explore specialized career pathways while meeting New Jersey’s academic requirements. These programs offer unique opportunities such as internships and earning college credit, providing students with a strong foundation for future success.

About the App Development Challenge

