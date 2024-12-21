Santa Claus and Kiwanis Club Bring Holiday Cheer to Parsippany Child Day Care Center

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, December 14, Santa Claus made a special stop at the Parsippany Child Day Care Center, accompanied by the dedicated members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. This heartwarming annual event brought together children and their families for a festive breakfast with Santa, spreading holiday cheer and creating unforgettable memories.

Santa delighted the children by chatting with them individually, asking about their Christmas wishes, and humorously inquiring whether they belonged on the naughty or nice list. The room buzzed with excitement as kids eagerly shared their hopes for the holiday season.

Parsippany Mayor James Barberio and Council Vice President Frank Neglia join in the holiday festivities, spreading cheer at the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany’s annual Breakfast with Santa event.

Parsippany Mayor James Barberio expressed his appreciation for the event, saying, “The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany organized this event is what makes this season so great. Seeing how happy children were to meet and eat with Santa brought me back to when I was a child meeting Santa! The excitement and joy in the air were profound!”

Kiwanis Club President Doreen Brennan and volunteer Sandra Neglia work together to ensure every guest is taken care of, handing out plates, napkins, and utensils during the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany’s annual Breakfast with Santa event.

More than 180 guests enjoyed a delectable breakfast that included scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, pancakes, bagels, yogurt, donuts, and muffins, generously served by Kiwanis Club volunteers. The festive meal added a delicious touch to the morning, making it a culinary treat for everyone in attendance.

Joe Jannarone, Jr. shows off his culinary skills, flipping pancakes to perfection during the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany’s annual Breakfast with Santa event.



Debbie and Bob Young graciously serve breakfast to guests, spreading holiday cheer at the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany’s annual Breakfast with Santa event.

Adding to the joy, each child received a thoughtful gift, provided by the Kiwanis Club members, making the event even more memorable. Linda Mlynarski, Executive Director of the Parsippany Child Day Care Center, shared her gratitude: “We were very excited to be able to share this highly anticipated, annual event with not only our families that attend Parsippany Child Day Care Center but also with our United In Care families. It was a very successful event, and the families were very grateful. Thank you to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany for sponsoring this event.”

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany gather around Santa Claus, celebrating the success of their annual Breakfast with Santa event and spreading holiday joy to the community.

The Kiwanis Club’s generosity extended beyond the children of the Parsippany Day Care Center to include families from the United In Care’s District 11 Child Care Alliance (UIC). This network supports local home-based childcare providers across Morris County as part of a pilot program administered by the United Way of Northern New Jersey. The initiative focuses on enhancing access to affordable, high-quality, and flexible child care for families throughout New Jersey.

By sponsoring and organizing this event, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany not only created a magical day for children but also reinforced its commitment to supporting families and fostering community connections.