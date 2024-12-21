Parsippany PAL Hosts Winter STEM Classes for Young Innovators

PARSIPPANY — This winter, young minds in Parsippany are invited to dive into the world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with hands-on learning and creative exploration. The Parsippany PAL will host the 2025 Winter STEM Classes, designed to inspire curiosity and innovation among elementary school students.

The program, powered by STEM Builders, will run every Wednesday evening from January 22 through February 26, 2025, at the Parsippany PAL Center. With a focus on “play with a purpose,” the program offers engaging projects that encourage critical thinking and teamwork in a fun, supportive environment.

Two sessions are available to cater to different age groups:

Grades 1-3: Time to be announced.

Time to be announced. Grades 4-5: 6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

The cost for residents is $139, while non-residents are welcome for an additional $10 fee. Families are encouraged to register by January 15, 2025, to secure their spot and avoid a $25 late fee, which applies after January 1, 2025.

“Programs like these are essential for fostering a love of STEM from a young age,” said a representative from Parsippany PAL. “By engaging children in hands-on activities, we’re preparing them for future success in an increasingly tech-driven world.”

Registration is now open at www.parsippanypal.org. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended.