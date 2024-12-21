Saturday, December 21, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany PAL Hosts Winter STEM Classes for Young Innovators
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany PAL Hosts Winter STEM Classes for Young Innovators

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
217
File Photo. Photo is a generic representation of the event and used for illustration purposes only.

PARSIPPANY — This winter, young minds in Parsippany are invited to dive into the world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with hands-on learning and creative exploration. The Parsippany PAL will host the 2025 Winter STEM Classes, designed to inspire curiosity and innovation among elementary school students.

The program, powered by STEM Builders, will run every Wednesday evening from January 22 through February 26, 2025, at the Parsippany PAL Center. With a focus on “play with a purpose,” the program offers engaging projects that encourage critical thinking and teamwork in a fun, supportive environment.

Two sessions are available to cater to different age groups:

  • Grades 1-3: Time to be announced.
  • Grades 4-5: 6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

The cost for residents is $139, while non-residents are welcome for an additional $10 fee. Families are encouraged to register by January 15, 2025, to secure their spot and avoid a $25 late fee, which applies after January 1, 2025.

“Programs like these are essential for fostering a love of STEM from a young age,” said a representative from Parsippany PAL. “By engaging children in hands-on activities, we’re preparing them for future success in an increasingly tech-driven world.”

Registration is now open at www.parsippanypal.org. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – December 17, 2024
Next article
Santa Claus and Kiwanis Club Bring Holiday Cheer to Parsippany Child Day Care Center
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »