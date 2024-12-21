Sherrill Announces 2024 NJ-11 Heroes 

MORRIS COUNTY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) announced 25 members of the NJ-11 community chosen to be honored as 2024 Heroes.

Residents were encouraged to nominate everyday heroes in their lives to show that our community is grateful for all of their work. There was an outpouring of submissions from the community and heroes were selected based on the information provided by the individual that nominated them. All 2024 Heroes live or work in NJ-11, and they will receive a congressional certificate recognizing their contributions to the community.

“Each year, my office and I receive so many incredible submissions for our annual heroes program. This year was no different. I am moved by all of the New Jerseyans who are making a difference in the lives of others. There were inspiring submissions from throughout the district and this year’s group of heroes includes teachers, community leaders, volunteers, veterans, students, and more. All of our heroes are neighbors who we are grateful for this holiday season,” said Rep. Sherrill.

NJ-11’s 2024 Heroes are:

Connie Alexis-Laona, Montclair

Joann Carroll, Chatham

Mia Davenport, Hanover Township

Jodi Eisner, Livingston

Julie Gross, Glen Ridge

Maddie Guthrie, Montclair

Robert Hanna, Little Falls

Kathryn Hardin, Boonton

James Hark Jr., Cedar Knolls

Alfonso Izzi, Wayne

Saanvi Kulkarni, Livingston

Debra Leon, Morristown

Dr. Marie Leone Meyer, Montclair

Orlando Miranda, Picatinny

Doreen Monks, Livingston

Mike Post, Bloomfield

Lake Parsippany Fire Department, Parsippany

Nick Santinelli, Livingston

Alma Schneider, Montclair

George Schulz, Woodland Park

Sally Simonfay, Chatham

Barbara Small, Madison

Henry Struble, Pompton Plains

Bryn Whittle, Montclair

Wayne Township First Aid Squad, Wayne

2024 Heroes and their inspiring stories from our readership area:

Kathryn Hardin, Boonton – Nominated by Adriane – “In 2024 Mrs. Hardin celebrated 50 years as a volunteer on the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad. She is an EMT and Quartermaster at the Squad House and never ceases to go over and above, even during the height of the pandemic. Community members say her calming, professional demeanor is a gift to our community. She defines a hero in countless ways and is a mentor to younger squad members. She never misses the opportunity to help others.”

Barbara Small, Madison – Nominated by Robert – “Barbara has been on the Board of the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris, Inc. for over 10 years and currently serves as its President. As Chief Volunteer Officer she has been a tireless advocate who has generously donated her time, talent, and treasure. She has been a fierce advocate for individuals with mental illness, children exposed to trauma, and individuals suffering from addiction. Prior to her retirement Barbara was the CEO of a supportive employment agency committed to securing competitive employment for people with disabilities. Earlier in her career she worked for organizations that advocated for and provided treatment for those afflicted with AIDS. Barbara is highly respected and admired by her colleagues on the Board and staff at the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris. Her quiet and dignified leadership makes a difference every day.”

Mia Davenport, Hanover Township – Nominated by Mark – “Mia was the first employee hired by the Rose House more than twenty years ago. The Rose House provides residential support for adults with developmental disabilities. She managed their first group and was subsequently promoted Director, where she supervises all independent living consumers. Mia set the tone for all Rose House staff, delivering and demanding the warmest, most supportive services.”

Lake Parsippany Fire Department, Parsippany – Nominated by Lorrie – “They are 100% volunteers as long as our town has been here and they are committed and dedicated to keeping it that way no matter if they are short-staffed, under-funded, tired or sick. They keep the ‘community’ in our close community and keep our taxes down by sacrificing all this, to boot. They actively recruit although with mostly disappointing results which puts them even more in demand. These under-appreciated people are a priceless asset to our community. They are truly a treasure.”

To read about each of the 2024 Heroes and their inspiring stories, click here.