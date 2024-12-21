Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold Reorganization Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education has announced its first meeting of the year, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 7, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, 292 Parsippany Road. The meeting, which begins at 6:00 p.m., will serve as both a reorganization session and a regular meeting.

The agenda for the evening includes critical items such as reorganization of the Board, personnel matters, the awarding of bids, payment of bills, and the transfer of funds, alongside other general business items. These topics are expected to set the tone for the Board’s operations in the coming year.

Community members can also access the Superintendent’s Bulletin, which outlines additional details and updates, by visiting the Board of Education’s official website at Superintendent’s Bulletins.

The Board has indicated that action may be taken on these agenda items, as well as other matters that may arise after the publication of the notice. Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the governance process to stay informed about developments affecting the Parsippany-Troy Hills school district.

This important meeting not only marks the start of the Board’s work for the new year but also reflects its ongoing commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and the education of Parsippany’s youth.