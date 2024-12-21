Saturday, December 21, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold Reorganization Meeting
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold Reorganization Meeting

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
313
Frank A. Calabria Education Center

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education has announced its first meeting of the year, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 7, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, 292 Parsippany Road. The meeting, which begins at 6:00 p.m., will serve as both a reorganization session and a regular meeting.

The agenda for the evening includes critical items such as reorganization of the Board, personnel matters, the awarding of bids, payment of bills, and the transfer of funds, alongside other general business items. These topics are expected to set the tone for the Board’s operations in the coming year.

Community members can also access the Superintendent’s Bulletin, which outlines additional details and updates, by visiting the Board of Education’s official website at Superintendent’s Bulletins.

The Board has indicated that action may be taken on these agenda items, as well as other matters that may arise after the publication of the notice. Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the governance process to stay informed about developments affecting the Parsippany-Troy Hills school district.

This important meeting not only marks the start of the Board’s work for the new year but also reflects its ongoing commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and the education of Parsippany’s youth.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Sherrill Announces 2024 NJ-11 Heroes 
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »