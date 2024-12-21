Saturday, December 21, 2024
Parsippany Houses of Worship Unify in Thanksgiving

Rev. Dr. Stacie Turk of the First Baptist Community Church, Rev. Don Bragg of Parsippany Presbyterian, Rabbi Moshe Rudin of Adath Shalom, Rev. Marissa van der Volk of Parsippany Methodist, Cantor Dr. Bruce Ruben of Temple Beth Am, Deacon Len Deo of St. Ann Church, Warden Bonnie Keith of St. Gregorys Episcopal, who hosted the event, Rev. Psomi Psomas-Jackloski of St. Andrew's Lutheran and Mr. Bala of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh organization.

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Interfaith Council hosted its annual Thanksgiving gathering with over one hundred participants from Parsippany houses of worship. Clergy shared teachings from traditions from Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, and Judaism.

An interfaith choir organized by St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church musical director Don Ehrmann shared songs across the spectrum of American religious life. Following the gathering, the combined congregations prepared food packages with the leadership of the Parsippany High School Key Club (chaired by Bonnie Sturm of Kiwanis) to be shared at the Parsippany Food Bank.

Rabbi Moshe Rudin, the interfaith group’s coordinator said, “So many people shared with me and other clergy how much this gathering nurtures their soul- neighbors of every faith standing together in unity in these fractured times is incredibly powerful.”

Clergy of the Parsippany Interfaith Council share a moment at the annual Interfaith Gathering, held this year at St. Gregory Episcopal Church on November 26. The gathering was dedicated to St. Gregory’s pastor, the Reverand Aaron Oliver who is serving his country abroad in the National Guard.

