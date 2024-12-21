Parsippany Houses of Worship Unify in Thanksgiving

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Interfaith Council hosted its annual Thanksgiving gathering with over one hundred participants from Parsippany houses of worship. Clergy shared teachings from traditions from Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, and Judaism.



An interfaith choir organized by St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church musical director Don Ehrmann shared songs across the spectrum of American religious life. Following the gathering, the combined congregations prepared food packages with the leadership of the Parsippany High School Key Club (chaired by Bonnie Sturm of Kiwanis) to be shared at the Parsippany Food Bank.



Rabbi Moshe Rudin, the interfaith group’s coordinator said, “So many people shared with me and other clergy how much this gathering nurtures their soul- neighbors of every faith standing together in unity in these fractured times is incredibly powerful.”



Clergy of the Parsippany Interfaith Council share a moment at the annual Interfaith Gathering, held this year at St. Gregory Episcopal Church on November 26. The gathering was dedicated to St. Gregory’s pastor, the Reverand Aaron Oliver who is serving his country abroad in the National Guard.