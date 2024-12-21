Saturday, December 21, 2024
Parsippany School District Expands 2025 Senior Internship Program

Zen Dental is proud to support the next generation of dental professionals through the Parsippany Senior Internship Program

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills School District announces the expansion of the Senior Internship Program for the 2024-2025 school year, providing an exciting opportunity for senior students at both Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School.

This program has doubled, to allow 100 students from each high school to complete an internship in their desired career field during the final five weeks of the school year, from May 19, 2025, to June 19, 2025.

The Senior Internship Program is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the real world by providing students with hands-on experience in professional settings. Each student will be required to work a minimum of 80 hours at an internship site, gaining valuable insights into their future career paths.

This program aims to provide students with practical skills, professional networking opportunities, and a deeper understanding of potential career paths, ensuring they are better prepared for life after graduation.

“The Senior Internship Program is an invaluable opportunity for our students to apply what they have learned in school to real-world environments,” said Liz O’Boyle, Internship Coordinator at Parsippany Hills. “By connecting students with local businesses, organizations, and professionals, we are helping to foster a deeper sense of career readiness and community engagement.”

As part of this initiative, the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District is reaching out to local businesses, community organizations, and professionals to support the program by offering mentorship and internship opportunities. By participating as mentors, local professionals can directly impact the future of young people in our community, helping them develop essential skills, gain work experience, and establish connections that can help them throughout their careers. In addition, businesses and organizations can benefit by fostering relationships with local talent to build a pipeline of future employees.

According to Chrissy Russell, Internship Coordinator at Parsippany High School, “We are excited to partner with local businesses and organizations to build upon the success of this program. We encourage local employers, and business owners to take part in shaping the next generation of leaders by offering internships that provide meaningful experiences.”
Local businesses, community organizations, and professionals interested in participating or learning more about Parsippany’s Senior Internship Program are encouraged to contact Chrissy Russell (CRussell@pthsd.net) and Liz O’Boyle (EOBoyle@pthsd.net) or complete this Google Form by clicking here.

