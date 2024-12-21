Beyond the Bell: Dual Enrollment

PARSIPPANY — Dr. Robert S. Sutter hosts a discussion on “Dual Enrollment” in Episode 12 of Beyond the Bell: Inside Our District. Joining him are Bryan McCourt, Coordinating Supervisor for 6-12 Mathematics and Business, and Sarah Townsend, Coordinating Supervisor for 6-12 Language Arts and 6-8 Media.

The episode delves into the benefits and opportunities of the dual enrollment program, which allows high school students to earn both high school and college credits, better preparing them for future academic and career success.