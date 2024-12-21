Beyond the Bell: Dual Enrollment

Saturday, December 21, 2024
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Bryan McCourt, Dr. Robert S. Sutter and Sarah Townsend

PARSIPPANYDr. Robert S. Sutter hosts a discussion on “Dual Enrollment” in Episode 12 of Beyond the Bell: Inside Our District. Joining him are Bryan McCourt, Coordinating Supervisor for 6-12 Mathematics and Business, and Sarah Townsend, Coordinating Supervisor for 6-12 Language Arts and 6-8 Media.

The episode delves into the benefits and opportunities of the dual enrollment program, which allows high school students to earn both high school and college credits, better preparing them for future academic and career success.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
