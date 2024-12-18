Thursday, December 19, 2024
The 200 Club of Morris County Seeking Applicants for 2025 Scholarship Program

2024 Scholarship Recipients

MORRIS COUNTY The 200 Club of Morris County is announcing its annual scholarship program that offers assistance to eligible high school seniors for their first year of higher education. Eligibility is limited to seniors who volunteer as a first aid squad/EMS department member in Morris County, or who volunteer as a firefighter in a fire department in Morris County, or whose parent/guardian is actively serving in or retired from the following agencies in or serving Morris County:

  • Morris County Police Departments 
  • Morris County Fire Departments 
  • Morris County First Aid squads
  • Office of Emergency Management in Morris County
  • New Jersey State Police
  • Federal Law Enforcement

The application deadline is February 28, 2025.  For more information or to apply, click

