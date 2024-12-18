Morris County Honors Miriam Acevedo For 31 Years Of Exemplary Service

MORRIS COUNTY — The Board of County Commissioners congratulates Miriam Acevedo on her well-earned retirement after more than 31 years of dedicated service with the Morris County Office of Temporary Assistance (OTA).

Morris County Assistant Administrator Brian Murray and Human Services Director Kasey Errico visited the OTA Dover Outstation Office on Friday to present Miriam with a framed resolution of honor on behalf of the Commissioners. They were joined by OTA Director Gary Denamen and Deputy Director Maria Fodali, who also offered their congratulations.

Miriam began her career with OTA in 1993, advancing to a supervisor role she held for over 18 years. Her exemplary leadership and outstanding customer service earned her formal recognition as she oversaw Medicaid programs and played a pivotal role in managing critical services. In 2017, Miriam led the development of the Dover Outstation Office and guided its relocation during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring essential resources remained accessible to the Dover community.

Miriam’s compassion, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to the people of Morris County have left a lasting impact on OTA and the countless individuals she supported throughout her career.

“Now, Therefore, Be It Resolved, the Board of County Commissioners of Morris County, New Jersey, commends Miriam Acevedo for her exceptional service to the Morris County Office of Temporary Assistance and wishes her a fulfilling and joyful retirement.”