Thursday, December 19, 2024
HomeLocal NewsMorris County Honors Miriam Acevedo For 31 Years Of Exemplary Service
Local News

Morris County Honors Miriam Acevedo For 31 Years Of Exemplary Service

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
205
Morris County Assistant Administrator Brian Murray and Human Services Director Kasey Errico honor Miriam Acevedo during their visit to the OTA Dover Outstation Office on Friday, recognizing her dedication and impactful work in the community.

MORRIS COUNTY — The Board of County Commissioners congratulates Miriam Acevedo on her well-earned retirement after more than 31 years of dedicated service with the Morris County Office of Temporary Assistance (OTA).

Morris County Assistant Administrator Brian Murray and Human Services Director Kasey Errico visited the OTA Dover Outstation Office on Friday to present Miriam with a framed resolution of honor on behalf of the Commissioners. They were joined by OTA Director Gary Denamen and Deputy Director Maria Fodali, who also offered their congratulations.

Miriam began her career with OTA in 1993, advancing to a supervisor role she held for over 18 years. Her exemplary leadership and outstanding customer service earned her formal recognition as she oversaw Medicaid programs and played a pivotal role in managing critical services. In 2017, Miriam led the development of the Dover Outstation Office and guided its relocation during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring essential resources remained accessible to the Dover community.

Miriam’s compassion, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to the people of Morris County have left a lasting impact on OTA and the countless individuals she supported throughout her career.

“Now, Therefore, Be It Resolved, the Board of County Commissioners of Morris County, New Jersey, commends Miriam Acevedo for her exceptional service to the Morris County Office of Temporary Assistance and wishes her a fulfilling and joyful retirement.”

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Unveils $35 Million 2025 Capital Plan
Next article
The 200 Club of Morris County Seeking Applicants for 2025 Scholarship Program
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »