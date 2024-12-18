Friday Nights at Mennen Arena: A Family-Friendly Winter Tradition

MORRIS COUNTY — The Mayors Wellness Campaign is excited to announce the return of Friday Nights at Mennen Arena, a 10-week series of fun-filled, family-friendly events designed to create a safe and engaging environment for residents of all ages. This exciting initiative runs every Friday from January 3, 2025, to March 7, 2025, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., at Mennen Arena, located at 161 Hanover Avenue, Morristown.

For just $10.00 per person (discounted from the regular $15.00), attendees can enjoy an evening of music, themed activities, and community bonding. Hosted by the NJ Coalition for Education and Positive Choices in partnership with Mennen Arena, this event series offers a safe, drug-free environment that brings people together.

Each week features a unique theme, ensuring there’s something for everyone:

Law Enforcement Night : Meet local heroes and explore their equipment.

: Meet local heroes and explore their equipment. Firefighter Night : Learn about fire safety and connect with firefighters.

: Learn about fire safety and connect with firefighters. Martial Arts & Fitness Night : Participate in interactive fitness and self-defense demonstrations.

: Participate in interactive fitness and self-defense demonstrations. Dance Night: Get moving with music and dance activities for all ages.

A snack bar will be open for the event (snacks not included), adding to the festive atmosphere. Children attending will also have the opportunity to receive free photo IDs, provided by the Morris County Sheriff’s Department.

Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, a key organizer of the event, expressed his enthusiasm for bringing the community together in such a meaningful way. “This program provides families with a wonderful way to connect, stay active, and enjoy a safe space during the winter months,” Gallagher said.

For more information about the event or to reach out with questions, contact Thomas “Ace” Gallagher at acegallagher@gmail.com or mayorswellness@hanovertownship.com.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make memories, meet local heroes, and enjoy a season of fun and fitness at Friday Nights at Mennen Arena!