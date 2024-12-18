Thursday, December 19, 2024
Spencer Savings Bank’s Annual Toy Drive Brings Joy to Hundreds in the Community

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Spencer Savings Bank Employees Go Above and Beyond for Families in Need

PARSIPPANY — This December, Spencer Savings Bank’s annual toy drive brought joy to hundreds of local children and families. At its Parsippany location on Littleton Road, as well as at other financial centers and the corporate headquarters, employees and customers came together to donate toys that made the holiday season brighter for many.

Bank employees, including the beloved “Spencer Santa,” personally delivered the collected toys to local nonprofit groups. José Guerrero, chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We’re grateful for the overwhelming generosity of our employees and customers. This generosity will allow many local families to have a happy holiday, despite the adversity they are currently facing.”

Families are encouraged to save any new, unopened, or unwanted toys throughout the year to contribute to Spencer’s next holiday toy drive, which begins annually in mid-November. The bank facilitates toy donations to children in need, spreading cheer and goodwill during the festive season.

This year, toy drive donations were distributed to Josephine’s Place, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women in and around Elizabeth. Spencer hosted a holiday party there, featuring crafting activities, a pizza party, and a visit from Santa to delight children as they received their gifts. Additional donations were delivered to the Garfield VFW and the Elmwood Park Residents Assistance Program, expanding the reach of holiday joy.

Spencer employees also participated in Bergen Volunteers’ “Adopt-An-Individual” program, shopping for families in need across Bergen County. By fulfilling wish lists, employees helped bring cheer to individuals of all ages, making the holidays a little brighter for those facing challenging circumstances.

Through efforts like these, Spencer Savings Bank continues to foster a spirit of generosity and community connection, both in Parsippany and beyond.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
