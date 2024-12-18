Parsippany Scout Justin Nguyen Attends Council Meeting to Earn Communications Merit Badge

PARSIPPANY — Justin Nguyen, a scout with Scouts BSA Troop 72 and a student at Parsippany Hills High School, attended the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting on Tuesday, December 17, to fulfill a requirement for his Communications Merit Badge. Justin, currently a high school sophomore, participated as part of his journey toward achieving Eagle Rank.

To earn the Communications Merit Badge, scouts select from a variety of requirements designed to enhance their communication skills. One such requirement involves attending a public meeting—such as a city council session, school board meeting, or debate—where different points of view are expressed on a single issue. Scouts practice active listening, take detailed notes on each perspective, and prepare an objective report to share with their merit badge counselor.

The Communications Merit Badge emphasizes the importance of effective and ethical communication in various contexts, channels, and cultures. It is one of the many badges required on the path to earning the prestigious Eagle Scout rank.

About Troop 72

Founded in 1954, Troop 72 has served the Parsippany area for decades, providing opportunities for youth development and leadership. On March 12, 2019, the troop expanded its legacy by becoming a linked troop, offering the same exceptional program to both boys and girls.

Troop 72 scouts come from all parts of Parsippany and beyond, attending local schools like Brooklawn Middle School, Central Middle School, Parsippany High School, Parsippany Hills High School, and others outside the Parsippany public school system. The troop is sponsored by Saint Peter the Apostle Church and holds meetings in the cafeteria at All Saints Academy.

Committed to community service, Troop 72 actively participates in projects with local churches and civic organizations. They also support the annual food drive benefiting the Saint Peter’s food pantry and attend Scout Sunday at Saint Peter’s Church. Troop 72 welcomes community requests for service and is always eager to help.