Parsippany-Troy Hills Adopts Comprehensive Cannabis Ordinance

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills has taken a significant step in regulating the local cannabis industry with the adoption of Ordinance No. 2024:21. On Tuesday, December 17, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council voted unanimously to allow “Cannabis Retailer.”

This measure establishes a detailed framework for licensing, operating, and taxing cannabis businesses within the township, aligning with state laws enacted after the legalization of adult-use cannabis in New Jersey.

Cannabis Retailer is defined as “a person or entity holding a Class 5 cannabis license issued by the State of New Jersey, authorized to purchase or acquire usable cannabis from cultivators and cannabis items from manufacturers or wholesalers. Cannabis retailers sell these products directly to consumers through retail locations. They may also utilize cannabis delivery services or certified cannabis handlers to facilitate off-premises delivery of cannabis items and related supplies. Additionally, cannabis retailers are required to fulfill consumer orders submitted via cannabis delivery services, with the delivery service completing the delivery to the consumer.”

A Structured Approach to Licensing The ordinance permits six classes of cannabis businesses to operate under strict regulations:

Cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and testing labs. A limited number of licenses have been allocated for each class to ensure responsible growth in the cannabis sector. For example, five licenses are available for cultivators, seven for manufacturers, and three for retail dispensaries.

Robust Oversight The township’s Business Administrator will act as the local licensing authority, coordinating with the newly formed Cannabis Advisory Committee (CAC). This committee, comprised of township leaders, will review applications and ensure compliance with zoning laws, public safety, and operational standards.

“Our goal is to integrate cannabis businesses into the community in a way that protects public health and safety while encouraging economic development,” said the Mayor.

Community-Centered Regulations To maintain community integrity, the ordinance enforces stringent regulations. Cannabis retailers may operate only between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on weekdays, and consumption on-site is strictly prohibited. Facilities must implement advanced security measures, including 24/7 video surveillance, odor control systems, and secure fencing.

Additionally, retail dispensaries are prohibited within 100 feet of school properties, reflecting the township’s commitment to prioritizing family-friendly spaces.

Economic Benefits Through Taxation The ordinance also establishes transfer and user taxes, ensuring the township shares in the economic benefits of cannabis operations. A 2% tax is levied on sales by cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers, with a 1% tax on wholesalers. These funds will be reinvested into local infrastructure, public services, and community initiatives.

Strict Enforcement and Accountability Violators of the ordinance face significant penalties, including fines of up to $5,000 per day and possible license suspension. Public nuisance declarations will target any unpermitted operations to preserve community standards.

Looking Ahead Parsippany-Troy Hills is among the municipalities leading the charge in creating a well-regulated cannabis industry. With a focus on public safety, economic growth, and community integration, the township aims to set a benchmark for other communities navigating the opportunities and challenges of cannabis legalization.

Residents and businesses interested in applying for licenses or learning more about the ordinance can contact the township’s Business Administrator or visit the municipal website for further details.