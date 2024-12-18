Festive Music and Joyful Laughter Fill the Air at Seniors’ Holiday Bash

PARSIPPANY — The Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club rang in the holiday season with an unforgettable Christmas party at the Hanover Manor. Members gathered on December 18th for an afternoon filled with festive cheer, delicious food, and heartwarming camaraderie. The event was a true testament to the spirit of the season and the strong sense of community that thrives within the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club.

The celebration was made even more special by the presence of local dignitaries, including Mayor Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership of the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club, and no one exemplifies this more than Club President Vicki Lambert Rice. Her dedication and tireless efforts to create a warm, engaging environment for seniors in the community have earned her the admiration and respect of everyone involved with the club. Under Lambert-Rice’s leadership, the club has flourished, offering its members numerous opportunities for socialization, enrichment, and support throughout the year.

Councilman Justin Musella shares his heartfelt commitment to supporting Parsippany’s seniors during the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club Christmas celebration at Hanover Manor.

Councilman Musella was invited to say a few words where he reaffirmed his commitment to providing the utmost support to Parsippany’s seniors. In his remarks, Musella affirmed his dedication to ensuring Parsippany remains an affordable and supportive place for its senior residents. He expressed his commitment to advocating for programs that cater to the needs of the senior community, ensuring that they continue to thrive in a welcoming and accessible environment. Musella said “I’d like to praise Vicki for everything she does to create a community where our seniors feel valued, supported, and able to enjoy their golden years,” Musella said. “It’s an honor to be here today with all of you, and I look forward to working together to make Parsippany a great place for seniors to live and thrive.”

The event also featured a festive lunch, and holiday music, filling the air with joy and laughter. Members shared stories, exchanged gifts, and enjoyed the company of friends old and new. For many, it was a chance to reflect on the past year and look forward to the promise of the year ahead.

For more information on joining the Lake Hiawatha Seniors click here.