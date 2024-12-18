Parsippany Resident Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated Following Cedar Knolls Crash

HANOVER — On the evening of Tuesday, November 26, a routine drive home for Parsippany resident Colleen Lynch, 30, turned into a series of legal troubles after she was involved in a traffic accident at Ridgedale Avenue in Cedar Knolls. The incident began when Lynch, driving her 2004 Honda Accord, collided with another vehicle near the entrance to Walmart.

Hanover Township Police Officer Megan Prager arrived at the scene around 6:05 p.m. to find Lynch’s car with deployed airbags and visible signs of damage. Her vehicle had veered off the roadway and come to rest on the lawn of Extra Space Storage. While Lynch initially claimed she was struck while heading home, further questioning revealed inconsistencies. She admitted she was attempting to turn into the Walmart parking lot but missed her turn, leading to the crash.

Morris County EMS responded to the scene, but Lynch declined medical attention, appearing visibly shaken.

During the investigation, the Hanover Township Police Officers observed both full and empty beer cans scattered inside and outside Lynch’s vehicle. Lynch admitted to consuming “two or three drinks” earlier in the day but denied drinking while driving. Field sobriety tests revealed clear signs of impairment, including difficulty maintaining balance and following instructions. A breathalyzer test administered at Florham Park Police headquarters confirmed a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.15%, nearly double the legal limit in New Jersey.

Lynch faces numerous charges related to the incident, including:

•Driving While Intoxicated (N.J.S.A. 39:4-50)

•Reckless Driving (N.J.S.A. 39:4-96)

•Failure to Yield Right of Way (N.J.S.A. 39:4-90)

•Careless Driving (N.J.S.A. 39:4-97)

•Obstructing Passage of Vehicles (N.J.S.A. 39:4-67)

•Consumption of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle (N.J.S.A. 39:4-51A)

•Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle (N.J.S.A. 39:4-51B)

•Operating Without Liability Insurance (N.J.S.A. 39:6B-2)

•Traffic on Marked Lanes (N.J.S.A. 39:4-88)

Police also noted attempts to discard evidence of alcohol consumption, finding additional containers outside the vehicle.

Lynch is scheduled to appear in Hanover Township Municipal Court. Her friend signed her release under John’s Law, which requires a sober adult to assume responsibility for individuals charged with DWI offenses.

This incident underscores the dangers of impaired driving and its potential consequences, both for the individual and the community. Hanover Township Police reminded residents to remain vigilant about safe driving practices during the holiday season.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.