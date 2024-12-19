Thursday, December 19, 2024
First Night Morris County Returns for 33rd Year on December 31

Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Get ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style as First Night Morris County returns for its 33rd year on Tuesday, December 31. The annual alcohol-free event offers a spectacular lineup of 70 performances spanning theatre, music, visual arts, and children’s programs across 23 venues throughout Morristown. Festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. and promise an unforgettable evening for all ages.

Exciting Programming Highlights
This year’s event features a variety of engaging activities, including:

  • Historical Performances: Tour the Schuyler-Hamilton House at 5 Olyphant Place and interact with famous historical figures from the Revolutionary War era.
  • Children’s Fun Festival: From 4:45 to 9:00 p.m., enjoy activities designed for families at Morristown High School.
  • Film Festival: Starting at 6:00 p.m., enjoy screenings of films for all tastes.

Fireworks and Midnight Countdown
The evening wouldn’t be complete without a dazzling fireworks show at 9:15 p.m., followed by a lively countdown to midnight to ring in 2025.

Ticket Information
Tickets are available at the following prices:

  • $25.00 per person or $90.00 for a four-pack if purchased by Saturday, December 21.
  • $30.00 per person and $95.00 for a four-pack from Sunday, December 22, to December 31.

Tickets include access to live-stream performances and select on-demand programs through the First Night Morris mobile app.

Accessibility and Parking
Complimentary parking will be available at all Morristown parking garages starting at 4:00 p.m. All venues are within walking distance, ensuring easy accessibility for attendees.

For a full schedule of programming and more information, visit firstnightmorris.org.

Don’t miss this incredible celebration of arts, culture, and community as we welcome 2025 in a safe, festive, and family-friendly way!

