Saturday, December 14, 2024
2025 Leadership Announced: Selen and Shaw to Drive Morris County’s Vision

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Freeholder Tayfun Selen (left) with Freeholder Stephen Shaw

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of Commissioners has appointed Tayfun Selen as Commissioner Director and Stephen Shaw as Deputy Director for 2025. Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Marie Ali lauded this decision and emphasized their potential to provide fiscally conservative leadership.

Ali noted that the team is committed to maintaining low taxes, investing in infrastructure and education, and continuing the county’s legacy of success, which includes achievements such as having New Jersey’s top-rated county college and vocational school district and maintaining a “AAA” bond rating.

During the announcement, Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him, emphasizing his commitment to connecting with residents and upholding fiscally conservative policies.

Deputy Director Stephen Shaw expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with Selen and the rest of the board to sustain Morris County as a prime location for living, working, and leisure.

This new leadership team is positioned to advance Morris County’s success and ensure prosperity for its residents in 2025.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

