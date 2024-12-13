Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio’s View: Youth Equals “Immaturity” in Politics

Dear Editor:

Perhaps it is time to show Mayor Barberio a bit more understanding.

After all, as he so frequently reminds us, he ” is on duty 24 hours a day and, seven days a week”. So it’s little wonder why Mayor Barberio often sounds a bit tired, defensive, and cranky in his press releases and at Town Council meetings.

And, as Mayor Barberio is fond of pointing out, he is just not as young as some of his fellow elected officials in Parsippany. Attending all of those photo ops and grand openings must be exhausting especially when they coincide with official briefings such as the recent one that spoke to the safety and concerns of Parsippany residents regarding the appearance of multiple drones.

As the “mature” Mayor Barberio has learned so well in his 12 years in office, his long-standing practice of putting his political interests first, though time-consuming, is time-tested and has served him and his cronies well.

And as Mr. Barberio is fond of pointing out anyone younger than him must be too “immature” to be Mayor if that person simply wants to serve the safety and financial interests of Parsippany residents.

On second thought, Mayor Barberio may very well be perfectly enough understood especially by those who will vote in the upcoming Republican primary.

Bob Crawford

Montville