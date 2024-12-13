Saturday, December 14, 2024
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio's View: Youth Equals "Immaturity" in Politics
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio’s View: Youth Equals “Immaturity” in Politics

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
212

Dear Editor:

Perhaps it is time to show Mayor Barberio a bit more understanding.

After all, as he so frequently reminds us, he ” is on duty 24 hours a day and, seven days a week”. So it’s little wonder why Mayor Barberio often sounds a bit tired, defensive, and cranky in his press releases and at Town Council meetings.

And, as  Mayor  Barberio is fond of pointing out, he is just not as young as some of his fellow elected officials in Parsippany. Attending all of those photo ops and grand openings must be exhausting especially when they coincide with official briefings such as the recent one that spoke to the safety and concerns of Parsippany residents regarding the appearance of multiple drones. 

As the “mature”  Mayor Barberio has learned so well in his 12 years in office, his long-standing practice of putting his political interests first, though time-consuming, is time-tested and has served him and his cronies well. 

And as Mr. Barberio is fond of pointing out anyone younger than him must be too “immature” to be Mayor if that person simply wants to serve the safety and financial interests of Parsippany residents.

On second thought, Mayor Barberio may very well be perfectly enough understood especially by those who will vote in the upcoming Republican primary.

Bob Crawford
Montville

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
2025 Leadership Announced: Selen and Shaw to Drive Morris County’s Vision
Next article
Parsippany PAL Hosts Holiday Movie Night Featuring “The Polar Express”
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »