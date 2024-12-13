Sailing in the UAE: How to Choose a Quality Yacht for Rent?

The UAE has an impressive coastline you can explore to have a fun-filled vacation. No wonder many travel enthusiasts want to visit the country for a total-package vacation. However, sailing in the UAE is not just a luxury activity. It is an opportunity to explore the country’s beauty.

As nice as it seems, it is crucial to know what you want and go for it. What makes it sweeter is that you can rent a yacht in the UAE without any stress. Yet, you will get unmatched luxury and a memorable escapade. Below are notable factors to consider to ensure you rent a quality yacht:

Define the Purpose

The reason you want to go out into the sea is the first question you should have an answer to when you want to choose a UAE-quality yacht. The type of yacht you need for alone time fishing with family differs from when you want to host a large party.

Remember, the prices of charter yachts vary based on the amenities they offer. So, there’s no reason to pay extra for amenities you don’t need.

Know the Size to Go for

The size of the yacht also plays a vital role in ensuring you get the right option for your trip. For instance, suppose you want to rent a yacht for a solo weekend getaway or day sailing with your immediate family. A small vessel under 40 feet should be enough. A mid-sized yacht between 50 and 80 feet is perfect for a luxurious experience and space. A large yacht, typically above 80 feet, is the best option when planning an extended voyage with a large crowd.

Consider the Amenities

The specific amenities on yachts vary from vessel to vessel, but there are some essential amenities to look out for, especially when looking for quality. Things like Wi-Fi, BBQ grill equipment, bathroom amenities, comfortable accommodations with air conditioning or heating and music system, spacious saloon and deck, stocked kitchen with a dining area, and plenty of relaxation space may not seem like much but when at sea it goes a long way in helping you relax and enjoy the view.

Inspect the Yacht Before Booking

Visit the yacht before finalizing your booking to ensure it meets your expectations. Check for signs of wear or dent and document it with evidence. Remember to verify the presence of life jackets, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, and other essential safety gear. Don’t hesitate to confirm it has enough room and the amenities advertised.

Choose the Right Itinerary

The UAE offers diverse sailing routes. However, your choice of itinerary will influence the type of yacht you need. Below are some notable itineraries to explore during your sailing adventure:

Eastern Coast Adventures

Dubai Marina to Burj Al Arab

Abu Dhabi’s Corniche

The Fjords of Musandam

Conclusion

Going on a yacht cruise in the UAE is an adventure you don’t want to miss. However, it is best to do it the right way to get the maximum satisfaction you’re craving. But with so many options available, how can you choose the perfect yacht for your adventure?

One thing is certain─ you can never get it wrong when you work with a reputable yacht rental company. The tips in this article have highlighted everything you need for a memorable yacht cruise in the UAE.