Support Parsippany Regional Hockey at Chick-fil-A Spirit Night!

PARSIPPANY – Mark your calendars for Tuesday, December 17, as Chick-fil-A Parsippany hosts a Spirit Night supporting the Parsippany Hills and Parsippany High School Regional Hockey Team. Join the team from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to help raise funds for their upcoming season.

Event Details:

Date : Tuesday, December 17, 2024

: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time : 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Location : Chick-fil-A Parsippany, 1180 US Highway 46, Parsippany

: Chick-fil-A Parsippany, 1180 US Highway 46, Parsippany Phone: 973-200-1833

During this event, Chick-fil-A will donate a portion of all sales to Parsippany Regional Hockey. Be sure to present this flyer to the cashier or drive-thru order takers to ensure your purchase contributes to the team.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy great food while supporting the Parsippany hockey team. See you there! 🏒🍔