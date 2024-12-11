Wednesday, December 11, 2024
HomeLocal NewsSupport Parsippany Regional Hockey at Chick-fil-A Spirit Night!
Local NewsSchool News

Support Parsippany Regional Hockey at Chick-fil-A Spirit Night!

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
135
Chick-fil-A, 1180 Route 46, Parsippany

PARSIPPANY – Mark your calendars for Tuesday, December 17, as Chick-fil-A Parsippany hosts a Spirit Night supporting the Parsippany Hills and Parsippany High School Regional Hockey Team. Join the team from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to help raise funds for their upcoming season.

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Location: Chick-fil-A Parsippany, 1180 US Highway 46, Parsippany
  • Phone: 973-200-1833

During this event, Chick-fil-A will donate a portion of all sales to Parsippany Regional Hockey. Be sure to present this flyer to the cashier or drive-thru order takers to ensure your purchase contributes to the team.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy great food while supporting the Parsippany hockey team. See you there! 🏒🍔

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Celebrate the Festival of Lights at Parsippany’s Menorah Lighting Event
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »