Thursday, December 12, 2024
Friends of the Parsippany Library Celebrate 40 Years of Service with Dedication of Storytime Room

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
A highlight of the event was the presentation of an oversized check for $20,000, representing the Friends’ contributions to the library in 2024. Library Director Melissa Kuzma accepted the check on behalf of the library.

PARSIPPANY — On December 4, the Friends of the Parsippany Library celebrated their 40th anniversary of community service with a special event at the Parsippany Library, highlighted by the dedication of the new “Friends of the Library Storytime Room.” This all-volunteer nonprofit organization raises funds year-round to support events, programs, and resources at the library’s Main, Lake Hiawatha, and Mt. Tabor branches.

The program featured speeches by Co-President Gayle Strauss, former President and current Vice President Peggy Smith, and Fred Preston, President of the Library Board.

Congressional Representative Mikie Sherrill marked the occasion with a certificate of commendation, while Parsippany-Troy Hills Council members Justin Musella and Judy Hernandez, along with Board of Education members Alison Cogan and Judy Mayer, joined the celebration.

Founded in 1984 by Library Director Robert Pearce and the Library Board of Trustees, with Christine Armelin serving as its first president, the Friends of the Parsippany Library have steadily expanded their fundraising efforts under subsequent presidents, including Ginny Hendrickson, Diane Kearney, Teresa Baderschneider, Pat Simon, Peggy Smith, and Marie Schutt.

The Friends have funded numerous initiatives, including Children’s, Teen, and Adult Summer and Winter Reading Programs, Diwali Festivals, Tiny Art Show, Seed Library, Children’s Room toys, Halloween parties, and HiawathaCon, among others. Their funds come from member dues, sales proceeds, and donations.

Fred Preston praised the group’s contributions: “The Friends of the Parsippany Library have enthusiastically supported our library for many years. They have helped us immensely both financially and with their unstinting service.”

Peggy Smith reflected on her experience with the organization: “Volunteering with the Friends has been a lot of fun. I have met a great group of people who all love libraries, books, and helping make Parsippany a better place for all residents.”

Library Director Melissa Kuzma highlighted the Friends’ impact: “The Friends’ generosity and commitment play an essential role in making events such as our Community Read, Summer and Winter Reading programs, and our annual Diwali Celebration possible. The Friends help bring our community together through the love of reading and shared experiences.”

To mark their 40th Anniversary, the Friends have introduced several ways for residents to support their mission:

  • Book and Media Bag Sales: Build a library for an adult or child at bargain prices.
  • Little Nook Bookshop: Find gift-quality books for just a dollar or two.
  • Membership: Sign up to join the Friends by clicking here or emailing parsippanylibraryfriends@gmail.com.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
