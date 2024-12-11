Celebrate the Festival of Lights at Parsippany’s Menorah Lighting Event

PARSIPPANY – The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills invites residents to celebrate the Festival of Lights at the Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 26th, at 7:00 p.m. The event will occur at Parsippany Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

This cherished tradition brings the community together to commemorate Hanukkah’s spirit with the menorah’s lighting, symbolizing hope and unity. All are welcome to attend this meaningful celebration of faith and togetherness.

Let’s come together to light up the night!