Parsippany Welcomes Santa Claus at Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

PARSIPPANY – On Saturday, December 7, Mayor James Barberio joined residents of all ages for an evening filled with holiday cheer at the annual Santa’s Arrival & Tree Lighting Ceremony at Parsippany Town Hall. The festive event brought the community together to celebrate the magic of the season.

The evening began with warm cups of hot chocolate and cookies, accompanied by heartwarming holiday performances by the combined choirs of Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School. Families and friends gathered to share in the joyful atmosphere as excitement filled the air.

Council members Justin Musella, Frank Neglia, Judy Hernandez, Mayor James Barberio, and Councilman Matt McGrath greet Santa Claus during the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Parsippany Town Hall.

Santa Claus made a grand entrance aboard a firetruck, delighting children and adults alike. He joined Mayor Barberio to light the town’s dazzling Christmas tree, marking the official start of the holiday season. The tree’s bright lights and sparkling decorations illuminated the evening sky, creating a breathtaking display.

Afterward, children had the opportunity to meet Santa, share their wish lists, and take photos to capture the special moment. Smiles and laughter filled the room as families created lasting memories.

PAL’s new Acting Executive Director, Nicholas Bronzino, shares a lighthearted moment with Santa, giving him a well-deserved pat on the back for all his hard work during the holiday season.

“One of the best nights of the year,” said Mayor Barberio. “It’s wonderful to see the smiles and excitement on the children’s faces. I love the traditions we celebrate here in Parsippany.”

With the help of Santa’s cheerful assistants, Alex Zitelli and Justin Stanton, who ensured every guest felt welcomed and warmed by holiday cheer, the evening was a resounding success

The annual event once again showcased the Parsippany community’s spirit of togetherness, making it a night to remember for all who attended.

The combined choirs of Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School deliver a heartwarming performance, filling the air with festive melodies during the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Chris Ilic, an 18-year-old resident of Boonton Township and Vice Chairman of the New Jersey High School Republicans (NJHSR), joins Mayor James Barberio in visiting Santa at Parsippany Town Hall during the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.