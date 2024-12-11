Parsippany Welcomes Santa Claus at Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

PARSIPPANY – On Saturday, December 7, Mayor James Barberio joined residents of all ages for an evening filled with holiday cheer at the annual Santa’s Arrival & Tree Lighting Ceremony at Parsippany Town Hall. The festive event brought the community together to celebrate the magic of the season.
The evening began with warm cups of hot chocolate and cookies, accompanied by heartwarming holiday performances by the combined choirs of Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School. Families and friends gathered to share in the joyful atmosphere as excitement filled the air.
Santa Claus made a grand entrance aboard a firetruck, delighting children and adults alike. He joined Mayor Barberio to light the town’s dazzling Christmas tree, marking the official start of the holiday season. The tree’s bright lights and sparkling decorations illuminated the evening sky, creating a breathtaking display.
Afterward, children had the opportunity to meet Santa, share their wish lists, and take photos to capture the special moment. Smiles and laughter filled the room as families created lasting memories.
“One of the best nights of the year,” said Mayor Barberio. “It’s wonderful to see the smiles and excitement on the children’s faces. I love the traditions we celebrate here in Parsippany.”
The annual event once again showcased the Parsippany community’s spirit of togetherness, making it a night to remember for all who attended.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
