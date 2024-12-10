“Evening of Unity for Israel” Hosted Brother & Friend of Hostage

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Commissioners Deborah Smith and Douglas Cabana, Sheriff James Gannon, and Prosecutor Robert Carroll joined almost 200 community members at Adath Shalom on Sunday for an “Evening of Unity for Israel.”

The event featured a powerful speech by Din Tesler, a survivor of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks, and raised support for the Kupershtein family, whose eldest son, Bar, remains a hostage of Hamas. Tesler, a close friend to Bar Kupershtein since childhood, recounted the harrowing events of the murderous assault Hamas launched at the Nova Music Festival in Israel, where he and Kupershtein were working as security guards.

Kupershtein was taken hostage. Din escaped after surviving an onslaught of gunfire. He is now channeling his experience into advocacy, sharing his story across the U.S. to help raise awareness and keep the world focused on the return of his best friend, Bar Kupershtein, and nearly 100 other hostages still in captivity in Gaza.

Commissioner Smith and Commissioner Cabana presented a framed Certificate of Honor to Tesler at Adath Shalom in Morris Plains on Sunday for his extraordinary bravery.

“Din’s courageous actions and strength in sharing his story serve as a powerful reminder of the persistent threat of antisemitism and the importance of unity and vigilance,” said Commissioner Smith. “We stand resolutely with Israel and pray for the safe return of Bar and all the hostages.”

The event was organized by Rabbi Moshe Rudin, Rebecca Fisher, Jennifer Emdur, Ilyssa Tepperman many others associated with Adath Shalom.

Din Tesler and Bar Kupershtein were childhood friends and landed in the same special forces unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and had completed their service. On the tragic morning of the Hamas atrocities, Din and Bar were civilian security officers and unarmed. They opened an emergency exit at the concert to allow attendees to escape the terrorists, and they helped the injured, providing medical assistance and placing people in ambulances. But as the attack continued, Bar urged Din to assist more concertgoers escape the venue as he stayed with police at a main entrance to face more of the terrorists descending on the event.

From there, Bar was taken hostage by Hamas, and he remains captive.

Din said he tried to lead a group of people out of the venue when the terrorists began to target them, killing many and dispersing the rest. Din found himself alone, running for his life and eventually seeking refuge deep inside a Sabra cactus, a huge bush-like plant in the center of a cactus grove. He hid there for ten hours, listening to gunfire, the shouts of Hamas terrorists who were hunting him down, and smelling the smoke of fires lit in the brush by the terrorists to flush out their prey.

Din spoke of trying to send a video message to his mother, praying through the hours, and being certain he would be shot or burned alive by the terrorists. Hours later, he decided to flee his hiding spot and continue running. He eventually caught up with IDF soldiers.

Commissioner Smith reads the certificate before presenting it.

With him on Sunday was Bar’s younger brother, Dvir Kupershtein, who described his older sibling as the leader and foundation of their family.

The Kupershtein family’s hardships extend beyond the tragic events of October 7. Bar, the eldest of five siblings, has been the family’s primary financial support since their father, Tal, was debilitated in a car accident four years ago.

Bar had gone to the Nova Music Festival to work and help his family.

Commissioner Smith presents Tesler with a certificate of honor.

Dvir spoke of his family’s ongoing struggles and appealed for support. Attendees were provided postcards with a QR code linked to a GoFundMe link page to assist the Kupershtein family. Contributions will help care for Bar upon his return and aid the family during this challenging time.

Sunday’s event underscored Morris County’s commitment to combating antisemitism and supporting the Jewish community, which has shaped the county’s history for over 150 years. Commissioner Smith highlighted the board’s previous efforts, including support for the Blue Light campaign last year, which encourages residents to display blue lights and ribbons as symbols of solidarity.

“As we approach Chanukkah, we are reminded of the power of light to overcome darkness. The menorah’s candles symbolize hope, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the Jewish people. Let us join together in lighting our candles of compassion and solidarity,” Commissioner Smith said.

For those wishing to support the Kupershtein family, donations can be made via the GoFundMe link.