Miguel Sajqui-Cruz Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on Marmora Road

PARSIPPANY – Miguel Sajqui-Cruz, a 28-year-old resident of Flanders, was arrested by the Parsippany Police Department on November 17, 2024, after a one-car accident on Marmora Road. The accident occurred when Sajqui-Cruz lost control of his vehicle, veered off the roadway, and struck a guardrail in front of 132 Marmora Road. The crash resulted in disabling damage to the vehicle.

Incident Details

Following the accident, Sajqui-Cruz was evaluated by EMS 11 and cleared for further investigation. Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Clarence Deloatch and Police Officer Esterlin Estevez, who served as a translator, administered three standardized field sobriety tests (SFSTs). Sajqui-Cruz failed all three tests, demonstrating clear signs of impairment. A subsequent breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) above the legal limit of 0.08%.

Arrest and Processing

Sajqui-Cruz was placed under arrest, handcuffed, and searched at the scene. Officers, including Ptl. Sisco and Ptl. Estevez, transported him to the Boonton Police Department for further processing, including the administration of an Alcotest.

Charges Filed

Miguel Sajqui-Cruz has been charged with the following offenses:

N.J.S.A. 39:4-50 – Operating Under the Influence of Liquor or Drugs Driving a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

N.J.S.A. 39:4-97 – Careless Driving Driving in a manner likely to endanger people or property.

N.J.S.A. 39:4-96 – Reckless Driving Operating a vehicle with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of others.

N.J.S.A. 39:4-88 – Failure to Maintain Lane Driving outside marked lanes without reasonable cause.

N.J.S.A. 39:3-29 – Failure to Possess Driver’s License or Registration Failing to provide required documentation during a traffic stop.



Court Appearance

Sajqui-Cruz was processed and released to a responsible party under New Jersey’s John’s Law. He is scheduled to appear in Parsippany Municipal Court on January 17, 2025.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.