County College of Morris Opens Veterans Resource Center

MORRIS COUNTY — The County College of Morris (CCM) celebrated the grand opening of its Veterans Resource Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, December 6, drawing veterans, students, and local dignitaries from around the county in support of a reconstructed area of Sheffield Hall that will assist veterans and their families both on campus and in the broader community.

The Veterans Resource Center on campus was designed to provide a dedicated space for veterans to access U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) education benefits, academic and career advice, and counseling services. The center will also connect veterans to county, state, and federal resources available directly on campus.

Commissioner John Krickus speaking to the attendees at the December 6 CCM Veterans Resource Center ribbon cutting.

“This center represents years of dialogue, effort, and collaboration to meet the needs of our veterans,” said Morris County Commissioner John Krickus. “Morris County is proud to expand services for our veterans, including doubling the space for our Veterans Services Office and adding a fourth Veterans Services Officer. With partnerships at the state and federal levels, we continue to provide critical resources, from mental health and housing assistance to educational support.”

The CCM Veterans Resource Center was developed in partnership with a Veterans Steering Committee comprised of representation from CCM, public officials, area veterans, and organizations including the VA and many others throughout the state and county. The steering committee was led by CCM Board of Trustees Chair Paul Licitra (U.S. Army Vietnam veteran), former director of the Secaucus Vet Center David Cathcart (U.S. Army Vietnam veteran), Morris County Commissioner John Krickus (U.S. Marine Corps veteran), U.S. Dept. of VA Public Affairs Specialist Scott W. Dadaian (U.S. Navy veteran), Morris County Sheriff’s Officer Ryan Wood (U.S. Army Veteran), and VFW Post 7333 members Emerson Crooks (U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran), Deacon Richard Reck (U.S. Army Korean War veteran) and William Menzel (U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran).

During the event, Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (Morris-25) and Assemblyman Mike Inganamort (Morris-24) presented joint assembly resolutions to Cathcart, Crooks, Menzel, Dadaian and Reck, and Paul Licitra acknowledged Wood, who had just returned home from being deployed.

Assemblyman Mike Inganamort and Commissioner Deborah Smith.

“The Center was created with extensive input from community veterans,” said Dr. Anthony Iacono, president of CCM. “It will be a true resource not only for CCM students who are veterans, but for veterans in the community along with their families. CCM is honored to have this opportunity to serve the men and women who have sacrificed for our country, allowing all of us to enjoy freedom and democracy.”

The idea for the center originated after CCM hosted the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in July 2022, an initiative spearheaded by State Senator Anthony Bucco in partnership with VFW Post 7333. Following the event, CCM leadership engaged with veterans to identify their needs and began planning the resource center.

Attendees at the ceremony included Morris County Commissioner Deborah Smith, County Administrator Deena Leary, Sheriff James Gannon, Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Morris County Chamber of Commerce President Meghan Hunscher, and Kasey Errico and Christine Hellyer of the Morris County Department of Human Services. Representatives from U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s office, State Sen. Anthony Bucco and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), as well as Randolph Township Mayor Christine Carey, Councilmembers Joseph Hathaway and Joanne Veech, and Mount Olive Mayor Joe Nicastro, were also in attendance.

The event followed a soft opening for the Veterans Resource Center that Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw and Commissioner Krickus attended in November.

The Veteran Resource Center’s services are available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Veterans can reach out to CCM’s Coordinator of Veteran and Military Services, Shenandoah Ellis-Ulmer, MSgt (ret.), USAF, at 973-328-5220 or SEllis-Ulmer@ccm.edu.

For more information click here.