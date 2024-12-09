Monday, December 9, 2024
Lake Hiawatha Winterfest 2024 Warms Hearts on a Chilly Evening

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Among the many joyful moments at Winterfest 2024, one of the highlights was when two-year-old Medina Elkadi and her four-year-old sister, Mecca Elkadi, sat on Santa’s lap. With wide-eyed wonder and big smiles, the sisters eagerly shared their Christmas wishes as Santa listened intently, bringing a magical moment to life for the Elkadi family.

PARISPPANY —Despite the cold temperatures on Friday night, December 6, the community spirit at Winterfest 2024 kept everyone warm. The event at the gazebo on North Beverwyck Road was a resounding success, with families and children coming together to celebrate the holiday season.

Mayor James Barberio, along with Councilmen Justin Musella and Frank Neglia, were among the distinguished guests at Winterfest 2024, adding their support to this cherished community event.

Excited children eagerly awaited Santa’s arrival, and he did not disappoint! The excitement grew as a firetruck siren signaled Santa’s arrival, accompanied by cheerful elves. Each child had the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap, share their Christmas wishes, and answer the all-important question: “Have you been naughty or nice?”

The evening was filled with festive cheer, thanks to the efforts of the Friends of Lake Hiawatha, especially John Pascarella and Antoinette Piccolo-Simmons and Unity Bank and Foodtown of Lake Hiawatha. Parsippany Police and the Lake Hiawatha Fire Department ensured the event ran smoothly and safely.

Special thanks went out to Mayor James Barberio, Councilmen Justin Musella, and Frank Neglia for joining the festivities, as well as Ms. Sara and the Parsippany Hills Choir, whose beautiful Christmas carols added a magical touch to the night.

The talented voices of the Parsippany Hills Choir added a beautiful and festive ambiance to Winterfest 2024. Led by Ms. Sara, the choir performed a selection of classic Christmas carols that delighted attendees of all ages.
Dhaval “DJ” Bhatt, Unity Bank’s Lake Hiawatha Branch Manager, for his generous donation of bicycles to this year’s Winterfest 2024.

Congratulations to the lucky winners of the children’s bicycles supplied by Unity Bank, which were raffled off as part of the event. The warmth and joy of the evening truly embodied the holiday spirit, creating lasting memories for all who attended.

“Thank you to everyone who made this event possible. Happy Holidays to all,” said John Pascarella and Antoinette Piccolo-Simmons.

Among the many bright faces at Winterfest 2024, nine-year-old Alexis Juliana Averett, a proud student of Northvail, stole the show with her cheerful spirit. Alexis, accompanied by Santa’s elves, joined in the holiday festivities with her family, enjoying the carols, treats, and, of course, her special moment with Santa Claus.
