Monday, December 9, 2024
Mayor Barberio Donates to Littleton School PTA

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio continues his steadfast support of the Parsippany-Troy Hills community with a generous donation to the Littleton School PTA. The contribution reflects the mayor’s commitment to fostering educational initiatives and enhancing the learning environment for the township’s youngest residents.

The donation will be used to support various PTA-led programs and activities aimed at enriching the student experience. These initiatives often include classroom resources, extracurricular activities, and events designed to foster a sense of community and engagement among students, parents, and educators.

“Supporting our schools and the incredible work of PTAs like Littleton’s is essential for the success of our children and the future of Parsippany,” said Mayor Barberio. “Our educators and parents play an instrumental role in shaping the lives of our young students, and I am honored to contribute to their efforts.”

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
