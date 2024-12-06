Friday, December 6, 2024
Angelica L. Sabatini Appointed as the Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills

By Frank L. Cahill
Angelica L. Sabatini brings extensive experience in municipal finance, having served as CFO, Tax Collector, and Treasurer across multiple New Jersey municipalities, including Stanhope and Randolph.

PARSIPPANY — Angelica L. Sabatini will serve as the Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the remainder of the unexpired term ending December 31, 2024.

Sabatini will receive an annual salary of $140,000, along with benefits consistent with those provided to regular full-time employees under the Township’s Personnel Policy and Procedure Manual.

This appointment, which she has agreed to accept, will be effective December 3, 2024, and will cover the term from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024.

She will be replacing Leonard Ho, who recently resigned.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Angelica L. Sabatini has an extensive background in municipal finance and administration. She served as Chief Financial Officer, Tax Collector, and QPA for the Borough of Stanhope from March 2022 to November 2024. During this time, she also held part-time positions as Treasurer for the Township of Allamuchy from January to September 2024 and as Tax Collector for the Borough of Victory Gardens from August 2023 to February 2024.

Before these roles, she worked as Assistant Finance Director for the Township of Randolph for over five years, from March 2017 to March 2022, gaining significant experience in financial operations and municipal management. This diverse experience positions her well for her new role as Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

According to govsalaries.com, she was earning $95,004 in Stanhope during 2022.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
