Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Kristoffer McKay Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated

Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.

PARSIPPANY – On November 26 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Kristoffer McKay, 46, a resident of New York City, was arrested by local law enforcement after being stopped for driving under the influence. The arrest occurred following reports of a vehicle operating erratically, leading officers to take swift action to prevent potential harm to the community.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers from the Parsippany Police Department responded to 600 Parsippany Road after receiving calls from concerned motorists about a vehicle swerving on the roadway. Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers Ptl. Cavaliere, Ptl. Domiciano, Ptl. Nicoletti and Ptl. Daniel Maio located the vehicle driven by McKay and initiated a traffic stop.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers noted several signs of impairment, including the smell of alcohol, slurred speech, and difficulty maintaining focus. McKay was asked to step out of the vehicle, at which point Field Sobriety Tests (FSTs) were administered. The results showed clear indicators of impairment, including [specific indicators such as unsteady balance or failure to follow instructions].

Kristoffer McKay was arrested at the scene and transported to Parsippany Police Department for further processing. A breathalyzer test revealed a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of [BAC level of .27%], exceeding the legal limit of 0.08%.

McKay was charged with the following offenses:

  • Driving While Intoxicated (NJS 39:4-50): Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
  • Reckless Driving (NJS 39:4-96): Driving in a manner that could endanger others.
  • Careless Driving (NJS 39:4-97): Operating a vehicle without due caution.
  • Open Container of Alcohol in Vehicle (NJS 39:4-51B): Having an open container of alcohol inside the car.
  • Failure to Maintain Lane (NJS 39:4-88): Driving outside the designated lane.

McKay was given an opportunity to call someone to pick him up but he repeatedly refused and stated he wished to sleep in the cell. McKay was therefore placed in Cell #1 by Ptl. Nicoletti. Eventually, McKay has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Parsippany Municipal Court on January 21, 2025.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
