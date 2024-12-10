Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Local Playwright Bob MacKay Brings Humor to the Stage with Three New Short Comedies

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Arts Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.

PARSIPPANY – Prepare to laugh as LoMotion Live presents an afternoon of staged readings featuring three brand-new short comedies by local playwright Bob MacKay. Directed by Beth Amiano Gleason and starring a talented ensemble cast, this one-time event will occur on Sunday, December 15, at 1:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Arts Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.

The program will include:

Missing Home

A hapless minor league baseball team is stuck far from home and faces an unexpected challenge before they can return. Hilarity ensues as they navigate the mix-ups and missteps that keep them stranded.

A Very Walgreens Christmas

The holiday spirit turns chaotic when a new photo-op with Santa at the local Walgreens results in Black Friday antics that are anything but merry and bright.

A Date With Destiny

What happens when a fortune-telling machine at an arcade goes rogue? For Jerry and Destiny, their second date spirals into a hilariously awkward and revealing encounter.

The readings will feature performances by a stellar cast, including Scott Cagney, Gianna Esposito, Shawna Lagan, Vanessa Ott, Veronica Gaspar, and David Hoffman. Under Gleason’s direction, the actors promise to bring MacKay’s witty and offbeat stories to life.

Event Details

  • Date: Sunday, December 15
  • Time: 1:00 p.m.
  • Location: The Parsippany Arts Center, LoMotion Live, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha
  • Admission: $5.00 suggested donation, general admission
  • Contact: lomotionlive@gmail.com | 973-997-0148

This is a unique opportunity to experience new works from a local playwright who captures the humor and quirks of everyday life. Whether it’s a baseball team in disarray, holiday chaos, or a date gone hilariously wrong, MacKay’s comedies are sure to delight.

Seating is limited, so arrive early to ensure you don’t miss this afternoon of laughs. For additional information, contact LoMotion Live at the details above.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

