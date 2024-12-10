Local Playwright Bob MacKay Brings Humor to the Stage with Three New Short Comedies

PARSIPPANY – Prepare to laugh as LoMotion Live presents an afternoon of staged readings featuring three brand-new short comedies by local playwright Bob MacKay. Directed by Beth Amiano Gleason and starring a talented ensemble cast, this one-time event will occur on Sunday, December 15, at 1:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Arts Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.

The program will include:

Missing Home

A hapless minor league baseball team is stuck far from home and faces an unexpected challenge before they can return. Hilarity ensues as they navigate the mix-ups and missteps that keep them stranded.

A Very Walgreens Christmas

The holiday spirit turns chaotic when a new photo-op with Santa at the local Walgreens results in Black Friday antics that are anything but merry and bright.

A Date With Destiny

What happens when a fortune-telling machine at an arcade goes rogue? For Jerry and Destiny, their second date spirals into a hilariously awkward and revealing encounter.

The readings will feature performances by a stellar cast, including Scott Cagney, Gianna Esposito, Shawna Lagan, Vanessa Ott, Veronica Gaspar, and David Hoffman. Under Gleason’s direction, the actors promise to bring MacKay’s witty and offbeat stories to life.

Event Details

Date : Sunday, December 15

: Sunday, December 15 Time : 1:00 p.m.

: 1:00 p.m. Location : The Parsippany Arts Center, LoMotion Live, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha

: The Parsippany Arts Center, LoMotion Live, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha Admission : $5.00 suggested donation, general admission

: $5.00 suggested donation, general admission Contact: lomotionlive@gmail.com | 973-997-0148

This is a unique opportunity to experience new works from a local playwright who captures the humor and quirks of everyday life. Whether it’s a baseball team in disarray, holiday chaos, or a date gone hilariously wrong, MacKay’s comedies are sure to delight.

Seating is limited, so arrive early to ensure you don’t miss this afternoon of laughs. For additional information, contact LoMotion Live at the details above.