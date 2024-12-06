Santa Visits Parsippany Elks

PARSIPPANY — Andrea Martone and Paul Cristelli owners of Realty Executives Platinum Agents, has a longstanding tradition of organizing community events in Parsippany, New Jersey. One such event is the annual Santa visit at the Parsippany Elks Lodge 2078. For instance, on November 30, The Martone Team hosted a festive gathering where children could meet Santa Claus. In addition to spreading holiday cheer, the event served a charitable purpose by collecting non-perishable food items for St. Peter’s Food Pantry, and Toys for Tots.

Parsippany Focus Publisher Frank Cahill visits Santa with his foster dog Gus

Paul Cristelli and Andrea Martone’s commitment to community service is well-recognized. They have been an active member of the Parsippany Elks Club, participating in various charitable activities. Their dedication to both their profession and community has earned them numerous accolades, including the NJ Circle of Excellence® Platinum Award from 2017 to 2023.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and Council Vice President Frank Neglia recently visited the Parsippany Elks Lodge to participate in a community event featuring Santa Claus.

These annual Santa visits exemplify Paul Cristelli and Andrea Martone’s efforts to foster community spirit and support local charitable causes. They bring joy and laughter to Parsippany residents during the holiday season.

