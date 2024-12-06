Friday, December 6, 2024
Santa Visits Parsippany Elks

The day was made even more memorable by Paul Cristelli, Dan Cassidy, Andrea Martone, and Karen Cassidy, who stopped by to visit Santa and spread holiday joy.

PARSIPPANY — Andrea Martone and Paul Cristelli owners of Realty Executives Platinum Agents, has a longstanding tradition of organizing community events in Parsippany, New Jersey. One such event is the annual Santa visit at the Parsippany Elks Lodge 2078. For instance, on November 30, The Martone Team hosted a festive gathering where children could meet Santa Claus. In addition to spreading holiday cheer, the event served a charitable purpose by collecting non-perishable food items for St. Peter’s Food Pantry, and Toys for Tots.

Parsippany Focus Publisher Frank Cahill visits Santa with his foster dog Gus

Paul Cristelli and Andrea Martone’s commitment to community service is well-recognized. They have been an active member of the Parsippany Elks Club, participating in various charitable activities. Their dedication to both their profession and community has earned them numerous accolades, including the NJ Circle of Excellence® Platinum Award from 2017 to 2023.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and Council Vice President Frank Neglia recently visited the Parsippany Elks Lodge to participate in a community event featuring Santa Claus.

These annual Santa visits exemplify Paul Cristelli and Andrea Martone’s efforts to foster community spirit and support local charitable causes. They bring joy and laughter to Parsippany residents during the holiday season.

There’s nothing quite like the joy of Christmas to bring out the biggest smiles! From visiting Santa 🎅 to sharing in the spirit of giving, this holiday season reminds us all of the warmth and love that community brings. Whether it’s the sparkle in a child’s eye or the gratitude of helping those in need, every moment is a gift.

For more information click here or call Andrea at (973) 886-2626 or Paul Cristelli at (973) 214-3316.

The day was made even more memorable by Paul Cristelli, Andrea Martone, Donna Martone, Brian Stanton, and Michele Lupenski-Stanton, who stopped by to visit Santa and spread holiday joy.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
